SLEEPZ AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.01.2019 / 10:16

1. Details of issuer SLEEPZ AG

Gipsstraße 10

10119 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 16 Jan 2019

3. New total number of voting rights: 18665331



