SLEEPZ AG
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/18 11:36:26 am
0.88 EUR   -7.37%
SLEEPZ AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/21/2019 | 04:20am EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SLEEPZ AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
SLEEPZ AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.01.2019 / 10:16
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
SLEEPZ AG
Gipsstraße 10
10119 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 16 Jan 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
18665331


21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLEEPZ AG
Gipsstraße 10
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.sleepz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

767817  21.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767817&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 13,7 M
EBIT 2018 -2,97 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 4,90 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 15,6 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,22 €
Spread / Average Target 38%
Managers
NameTitle
Sven Rittau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Stammler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michele Puller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marc Mogalle Director
Katja Gartung Manager-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLEEPZ AG-1.79%18
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD3.63%14 569
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.6.82%4 320
RH12.94%2 871
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.28.89%2 025
SOTHEBYS2.89%1 951
