SLEEPZ AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01/21/2019 | 04:20am EST
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SLEEPZ AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
21.01.2019 / 10:16
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
SLEEPZ AG
Gipsstraße 10
10119 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
16 Jan 2019
3. New total number of voting rights:
18665331
21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de