SLEEPZ : signs termsheet for acquisition of Sam Stil-Art-Möbel GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLEEPZ AG / Key word(s): Investment

SLEEPZ AG signs termsheet for acquisition of Sam Stil-Art-Möbel GmbH



07-Sep-2018 / 13:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

SLEEPZ AG signs termsheet for acquisition of Sam Stil-Art-Möbel GmbH



Berlin, 07.09.2018 - SLEEPZ AG today agreed with the sole shareholder of Sam Stil-Art-Möbel GmbH ("Sam" - www.stilartmoebel.de) on a termsheet for the 100% takeover. The Kirchheimbolanden-based online retailer designs and sells a wide range of furniture. "Sam" generates sales in the lower double-digit million EUR range.

The takeover is to take place against the issue of shares of SLEEPZ AG in the form of a contribution in kind. The share price of SLEEPZ AG was set at Euro 1.20, the valuation of Sam at Euro 4.8 million. The final valuation will take place after confirmation by an expert opinion on the investment in kind to be commissioned.

Based on the current valuation, the transaction will result in the issue of 4.0 million new no-par value bearer shares of SLEEPZ AG with a proportionate amount of the share capital of Euro 1.00 per share through - subject to the prior takeover of URBANARA GmbH (ad-hoc release dated August 24, 2018) - utilization of a new authorized capital, which would have to be resolved, against non-cash-contributions at SLEEPZ AG. In order to create such new authorized capital, the Management Board will convene a Shareholders' General Meeting in late autumn if necessary.

The termsheet is subject to a number of further conditions precedent in particular the satisfactory completion of the due diligence already begun and the raising of the growth financing necessary for the SLEEPZ Group and Sam as part of the current convertible bond placement of SLEEPZ AG. The aim is to close the planned transaction by the end of the year.

