Sligro Food : Announcement Half-year figures 2019 and conference call

Announcement Half-year figures 2019 and conference call
On Thursday, July 18, Sligro Food Group will publish the Half-year figures 2019.
The press release will be published before the stock exchange opens.
Analysts meeting
The figures will be discussed at our meeting with analysts, at 13.30 hour. If you wish to attend the analysts meeting sent an e-mail to Charissa Kleij: ckleij@sligro.nl
Sligro AmsterdamVan der Madeweg 391115 RD Amsterdam-Duivendrecht
Conference call
Also a conference call will be hosted at 15:30 PM CET / 14:30 PM BST / 09:30 AM EDT
Please dial in by using one of these numbers:
Netherlands: +31 20 531 58 51
US: +1 866 349 6093
United Kingdom: +44 20 3365 3210
An operator will welcome you and put you in the event. Participants are able to dial in 15 minutes prior to the meeting.
Disclaimer
Sligro Food Group NV published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 12:19:09 UTC