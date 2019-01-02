Log in
Sligro Food : Sales Sligro Food Group 2018

01/02/2019 | 07:44am CET

Sligro Food Group posts €2,346 million sales in 2018

Sligro Food Group N.V.'s sales in 2018 amounted to €2,346 million, an increase of 9.6% compared with sales of €2,142 million in 2017.

Read more in the press release below.

Download Sales 2018 Sligro Food Group
(47,3 kB)

The complete full-year figures for 2018 will be published on 24 January 2019 before start of trading.

Would you like to receive press releases of Sligro Food Group in your mailbox? Please mail your name, address and e-mail to Charissa Kleij: ckleij@sligro.nl

Disclaimer

Sligro Food Group NV published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 06:43:05 UTC
