Sligro Food : Sales Sligro Food Group 2018

Sligro Food Group posts €2,346 million sales in 2018

Sligro Food Group N.V.'s sales in 2018 amounted to €2,346 million, an increase of 9.6% compared with sales of €2,142 million in 2017.

Read more in the press release below.

The complete full-year figures for 2018 will be published on 24 January 2019 before start of trading.

