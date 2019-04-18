Sligro Food : Trading update first quarter 2019

Trading update first quarter 2019

Sligro Food Group N.V.'s sales for the first quarter of 2019 (13 weeks) were €528 million, an increase of €3 million or 0.5% compared with the figure of €525 million for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted for the date of Easter and the impact of the change in presentation of signing fees, there was an organic increase in sales in the Netherlands of 1.6%. In Belgium, there was an

organic increase in sales of 6.3%.

