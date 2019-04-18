Log in
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP

(SLIGR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 04/18 02:17:17 am
32.075 EUR   -0.08%
SLIGRO FOOD : Trading update first quarter 2019
04/15SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V. : quaterly sales release
03/22SLIGRO FOOD GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
Sligro Food : Trading update first quarter 2019

04/18/2019

Trading update first quarter 2019

Sligro Food Group N.V.'s sales for the first quarter of 2019 (13 weeks) were €528 million, an increase of €3 million or 0.5% compared with the figure of €525 million for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted for the date of Easter and the impact of the change in presentation of signing fees, there was an organic increase in sales in the Netherlands of 1.6%. In Belgium, there was an
organic increase in sales of 6.3%.

Read more in the press release below.

Download Trading Update first quarter 2019
(522,6 kB)

Would you like to receive press releases of Sligro Food Group in your mailbox? Please sent an e-mail with your name, address and e-mail to Charissa Kleij: ckleij@sligro.nl

Disclaimer

Sligro Food Group NV published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:17:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 604 M
EBIT 2019 96,1 M
Net income 2019 66,0 M
Debt 2019 214 M
Yield 2019 4,61%
P/E ratio 2019 19,31
P/E ratio 2020 17,35
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 1 421 M
Chart SLIGRO FOOD GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sligro Food Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLIGRO FOOD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 36,4 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koen M. Slippens Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Freek Rijna Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rob W. A. J. van der Sluijs Chief Financial Officer
Maurice M. P. H. L. van Veghel Manager-Information & Communications Technology
Bart E. Karis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP-7.76%1 605
BID CORPORATION LTD14.53%7 228
METCASH LIMITED8.57%1 741
MARR SPA-1.70%1 523
CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC-0.53%953
CJ FRESHWAY CORP--.--%364
