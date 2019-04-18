Sligro Food : Trading update first quarter 2019

Trading update first quarter 2019
Sligro Food Group N.V.'s sales for the first quarter of 2019 (13 weeks) were €528 million, an increase of €3 million or 0.5% compared with the figure of €525 million for the same period in 2018.
Adjusted for the date of Easter and the impact of the change in presentation of signing fees, there was an organic increase in sales in the Netherlands of 1.6%. In Belgium, there was an
organic increase in sales of 6.3%.
Read more in the press release below.
Download Trading Update first quarter 2019
(522,6 kB)
Would you like to receive press releases of Sligro Food Group in your mailbox? Please sent an e-mail with your name, address and e-mail to Charissa Kleij: ckleij@sligro.nl
Disclaimer
Sligro Food Group NV published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:17:02 UTC