Sligro Food : Trading update third quarter 2018

Trading update third quarter 2018

Sligro Food Group N.V.'s sales for the first three quarters (39 weeks) of 2018 were €1,722 million, an increase of 11.1% (Q3: 11.4%) compared with the figure of €1,550 million in 2017. Excluding the effect of acquisitions, sales rose 1.0% (Q3: 3.3%).



The sales figures for 2018 will be announced on 2 January 2019 and the complete full-year figures for 2018 will be published on 24 January 2019.

