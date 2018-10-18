Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Sligro Food Group    SLIGR   NL0000817179

SLIGRO FOOD GROUP (SLIGR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/17 05:39:36 pm
38.5 EUR   +1.05%
07:58aSLIGRO FOOD : Trading update third quarter 2018
PU
10/15SLIGRO FOOD GRO : quaterly sales release
09/21SLIGRO FOOD GRO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sligro Food : Trading update third quarter 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 07:58am CEST

Trading update third quarter 2018

Sligro Food Group N.V.'s sales for the first three quarters (39 weeks) of 2018 were €1,722 million, an increase of 11.1% (Q3: 11.4%) compared with the figure of €1,550 million in 2017. Excluding the effect of acquisitions, sales rose 1.0% (Q3: 3.3%).

Read more in the press release below.

Download Trading Update third quarter 2018
(54,3 kB)

The sales figures for 2018 will be announced on 2 January 2019 and the complete full-year figures for 2018 will be published on 24 January 2019.

Would you like to receive press releases of Sligro Food Group in your mailbox? Please mail your name, address and e-mail to Grietje de Boer: gdeboer@sligro.nl

Disclaimer

Sligro Food Group NV published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 05:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SLIGRO FOOD GROUP
07:58aSLIGRO FOOD : Trading update third quarter 2018
PU
10/15SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V. : quaterly sales release
09/21SLIGRO FOOD GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/09SLIGRO FOOD GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/24SLIGRO FOOD GROUP : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
07/19SLIGRO FOOD : Presentation half-year figures 2018
PU
07/19SLIGRO FOOD : Half-year figures 2018
PU
07/16SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V. : half-yearly earnings release
07/16SLIGRO FOOD : Conference call Half-year figures 2018
PU
07/02SLIGRO FOOD : Sale of EMTÉ to consortium Jumbo and Coop completed
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 530 M
EBIT 2018 79,5 M
Net income 2018 157 M
Debt 2018 159 M
Yield 2018 23,4%
P/E ratio 2018 8,66
P/E ratio 2019 20,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 1 704 M
Chart SLIGRO FOOD GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sligro Food Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLIGRO FOOD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 40,8 €
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koen M. Slippens Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Freek Rijna Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rob W. A. J. van der Sluijs Chief Financial Officer
Maurice M. P. H. L. van Veghel Manager-Information & Communications Technology
Bart E. Karis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP-7.15%1 959
METCASH LIMITED-10.26%1 814
MARR SPA6.78%1 764
KATO SANGYO CO., LTD.-11.88%1 201
CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC51.76%916
CJ FRESHWAY CORP--.--%299
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.