Sligro Food Group N.V.    SLIGR   NL0000817179

SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.

(SLIGR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Amsterdam - 04/30 11:35:19 am
14.18 EUR   -2.74%
05:09aSLIGRO FOOD N : AGM 9 June 2020
PU
04/23SLIGRO FOOD N : Trading Update first quarter 2020
PU
04/23SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V. : 1st quarter results
CO
Sligro Food N : AGM 9 June 2020

05/01/2020 | 05:09am EDT
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 9 June 2020 Pursuant to the provisions of the COVID-19 Justice and Security (Interim Measures) Act (Tijdelijke wet COVID-19 Justitie en Veiligheid), the Meeting can only be accessed
electronically.

This means that it will not be possible to attend the Meeting in person but it can be followed on a livestream. Although this will not be interactive, shareholders it will be able to submit
written questions before the meeting and to grant a proxy and issue voting instructions.

Click here for the procedures, convocation, agenda and related documents.

Disclaimer

Sligro Food Group NV published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 09:08:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 181 M
EBIT 2020 33,6 M
Net income 2020 26,0 M
Debt 2020 396 M
Yield 2020 7,93%
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 625 M
Chart SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.
Sligro Food Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,33  €
Last Close Price 14,18  €
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 57,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koen M. Slippens Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Freek Rijna Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rob W. A. J. van der Sluijs Chief Financial Officer
Maurice M. P. H. L. van Veghel Manager-Information & Communications Technology
Bart E. Karis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.-40.92%684
BID CORPORATION LIMITED-1.36%4 401
METCASH LIMITED2.05%1 655
MARR S.P.A.-41.23%870
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.-63.05%437
LACTO JAPAN CO., LTD.-1.84%319
