Sligro Food N : AGM 9 June 2020

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 9 June 2020
Pursuant to the provisions of the COVID-19 Justice and Security (Interim Measures) Act (Tijdelijke wet COVID-19 Justitie en Veiligheid), the Meeting can only be accessed
electronically.
This means that it will not be possible to attend the Meeting in person but it can be followed on a livestream. Although this will not be interactive, shareholders it will be able to submit
written questions before the meeting and to grant a proxy and issue voting instructions.
Click here for the procedures, convocation, agenda and related documents.
