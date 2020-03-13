Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Sligro Food Group N.V.    SLIGR   NL0000817179

SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.

(SLIGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/13 01:53:49 pm
17.48 EUR   -3.64%
01:40pSLIGRO FOOD N : AGM cancelled
PU
02/17SLIGRO FOOD GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/11SLIGRO FOOD : Annual report 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sligro Food N : AGM cancelled

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 01:40pm EDT
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) is canceled

Due to the worsening situation regarding the coronavirus, it has been decided that the AGM of 18 March 2020 will not take place.

A new AGM will be convened for a date yet to be determined. The convocation will be made in accordance with the applicable rules in due course.

Veghel, March 13, 2020

Disclaimer

Sligro Food Group NV published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 17:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.
01:40pSLIGRO FOOD N : AGM cancelled
PU
02/17SLIGRO FOOD GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/11SLIGRO FOOD : Annual report 2019
PU
01/31SLIGRO FOOD GROUP : Slide show results
CO
01/23SLIGRO FOOD : Presentation Annual figures 2019
PU
01/23SLIGRO FOOD GROUP : Slide show results
CO
01/23SLIGRO FOOD GROUP : Annual results
CO
01/16SLIGRO FOOD : Announcement Annual figures 2019
PU
01/02SLIGRO FOOD : Sales 2019 Sligro Food Group
PU
01/02SLIGRO FOOD : Sales Sligro Food Group 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 479 M
EBIT 2020 58,6 M
Net income 2020 45,0 M
Debt 2020 419 M
Yield 2020 7,72%
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 800 M
Chart SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sligro Food Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 31,00  €
Last Close Price 18,14  €
Spread / Highest target 70,9%
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koen M. Slippens Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Freek Rijna Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rob W. A. J. van der Sluijs Chief Financial Officer
Maurice M. P. H. L. van Veghel Manager-Information & Communications Technology
Bart E. Karis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.-24.42%885
BID CORPORATION LIMITED-0.68%4 994
METCASH LIMITED-8.56%1 346
MARR S.P.A.-34.64%979
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.-55.52%514
LACTO JAPAN CO., LTD.-5.05%276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group