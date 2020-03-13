Sligro Food N : AGM cancelled

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) is canceled
Due to the worsening situation regarding the coronavirus, it has been decided that the AGM of 18 March 2020 will not take place.
A new AGM will be convened for a date yet to be determined. The convocation will be made in accordance with the applicable rules in due course.
Veghel, March 13, 2020
