Euronext Amsterdam  >  Sligro Food Group N.V.    SLIGR   NL0000817179

SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.

(SLIGR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/23 02:03:49 am
13.28 EUR   +0.61%
02:11aSLIGRO FOOD N : Analysts meeting and conference call
PU
01:56aSLIGRO FOOD N : Presentation Half-year figures 2020
PU
01:46aSLIGRO FOOD N : Half-year figures 2020
PU
Sligro Food N : Analysts meeting and conference call

07/23/2020 | 02:11am EDT
Half-year figures 2020 and conference call On Thursday 23 July 2020, Sligro Food Group published the Half-year figures 2020.

Analysts meeting
The figures will be discussed at our meeting with analysts, at 13.30 hour. If you wish to attend the analysts meeting (in Dutch) sent an e-mail to Charissa Kleij: ckleij@sligro.nl

Location
Sligro Amsterdam
Van der Madeweg 39
1115 RD Amsterdam-Duivendrecht

Download Presentation Half-year figures 2020
(6,5 MB) Download Presentatie Halfjaarcijfers 2020
(6,6 MB)

Conference call
Also a conference call (in English) will be hosted at 15:30 PM CET / 14:30 PM GMT / 09:30 AM EDT
Please dial in by using one of these numbers:
Netherlands: +31 20 531 58 51
US: +1 866 349 6093
United Kingdom: +44 20 3365 3210
Belgium: +32 2 400 60 09
Germany: +49 692 222 147 09

An operator will welcome you and put you in the event. Participants are able to dial in 15 minutes prior to the meeting.

Disclaimer

Sligro Food Group NV published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 06:10:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 017 M 2 336 M 2 336 M
Net income 2020 -7,74 M -8,96 M -8,96 M
Net Debt 2020 480 M 556 M 556 M
P/E ratio 2020 -73,3x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 582 M 675 M 674 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sligro Food Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,00 €
Last Close Price 13,20 €
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koen M. Slippens Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Freek Rijna Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rob W. A. J. van der Sluijs Chief Financial Officer
Maurice M. P. H. L. van Veghel Manager-Information & Communications Technology
Bart E. Karis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.-45.00%675
BID CORPORATION LIMITED-14.77%5 752
METCASH LIMITED7.00%1 993
MARR S.P.A.-35.23%1 008
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.-66.41%472
LACTO JAPAN CO., LTD.1.68%339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
