Sligro Food N : Analysts meeting and conference call

Half-year figures 2020 and conference call
On Thursday 23 July 2020, Sligro Food Group published the Half-year figures 2020.
Analysts meeting
Download Presentation Half-year figures 2020(6,5 MB)
Download Presentatie Halfjaarcijfers 2020(6,6 MB)
The figures will be discussed at our meeting with analysts, at 13.30 hour. If you wish to attend the analysts meeting (in Dutch) sent an e-mail to Charissa Kleij: ckleij@sligro.nl
Location
Sligro Amsterdam
Van der Madeweg 39
1115 RD Amsterdam-Duivendrecht
Conference call
Also a conference call (in English) will be hosted at 15:30 PM CET / 14:30 PM GMT / 09:30 AM EDT
Please dial in by using one of these numbers:
Netherlands: +31 20 531 58 51
US: +1 866 349 6093
United Kingdom: +44 20 3365 3210
Belgium: +32 2 400 60 09
Germany: +49 692 222 147 09
An operator will welcome you and put you in the event. Participants are able to dial in 15 minutes prior to the meeting.
Disclaimer
