Sligro Food N : Press release new date AGM

04/03/2020 | 12:19pm EDT
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sligro Food Group N.V. to be held on 9 June 2020

In view of the coronavirus situation, it was decided on 13 March to postpone the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) due to be held on 18 March 2020. Further to that postponement, it has now been decided to hold the AGM on 9 June 2020.

The notice of meeting, agenda and related documents will be published no later than 28 April 2020 in accordance with the statutory notice period. .

The full message can be opened below.

Veghel, 3 April 2020

For the Executive Board of Sligro Food Group N.V.
Koen Slippens, CEO
Rob van der Sluiojs, CFO

Disclaimer

Sligro Food Group NV published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 16:18:09 UTC
