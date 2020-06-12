Log in
Euronext Amsterdam  >  Sligro Food Group N.V.    SLIGR   NL0000817179

SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.

(SLIGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/12 05:15:21 am
14.84 EUR   +3.34%
SLIGRO FOOD N : Webcast of the AGM
PU
SLIGRO FOOD N : AGM 9 June 2020
PU
SLIGRO FOOD N : Trading Update first quarter 2020
PU
Sligro Food N : Webcast of the AGM

06/12/2020 | 04:33am EDT
Webcast registration (in Dutch) of the AGM

Pursuant to the provisions of the COVID-19 Justice and Security (Interim Measures) Act (Tijdelijke wet COVID-19 Justitie en Veiligheid), the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 9 June 2020 could only be accessed electronically.

Click here for the webcast registration

Disclaimer

Sligro Food Group NV published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 08:32:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 032 M 2 298 M 2 298 M
Net income 2020 -5,24 M -5,93 M -5,93 M
Net Debt 2020 457 M 517 M 517 M
P/E ratio 2020 -120x
Yield 2020 4,87%
Capitalization 633 M 721 M 717 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sligro Food Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,67 €
Last Close Price 14,36 €
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koen M. Slippens Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Freek Rijna Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rob W. A. J. van der Sluijs Chief Financial Officer
Maurice M. P. H. L. van Veghel Manager-Information & Communications Technology
Bart E. Karis Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.-40.17%721
BID CORPORATION LIMITED-21.19%5 088
METCASH LIMITED12.45%2 038
MARR S.P.A.-36.71%976
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.-61.14%545
LACTO JAPAN CO., LTD.6.42%352
