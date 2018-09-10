SLM : Educator Turned Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 and Sallie Mae Announce Nationwide Tour to Promote College Planning and Financial Literacy

The Bridging the Dream Tour Starring Dee-1 Will Visit Seven States and Reach More than 10,000 High School Students

National hip-hop recording artist, motivational speaker, and former middle-school teacher, Dee-1, and Sallie Mae, the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company, are hitting the road this fall to educate high school students about planning for college, financial literacy, and Sallie Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program. The Bridging the Dream Tour Starring Dee-1 kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at Fillmore High School in Fillmore, California. The nationwide tour will reach more than 10,000 high school students.

As a graduate of Louisiana State University and a former middle school teacher, Dee-1 is uniquely positioned to inspire and motivate today’s youth with his story and message of financial responsibility. He strives to be real, righteous, and relevant and to help young people not only reach college, but also graduate. In addition to providing tips on planning for college and managing money, Dee-1 will perform his viral, hit single, “Sallie Mae Back.”

“I’ve spoken to high school students all over the country, and they are hungry for information about going to college, but that’s not enough. We need to give them the tools and knowledge to create a game plan to pay for it, and ultimately graduate," said Dee-1. “And that’s what this tour is all about. Together, we can empower and inspire students to develop that plan, better understand what’s out there to help pay for college, and how to borrow responsibly.”

The Bridging the Dream Tour Starring Dee-1 will visit:

Sept. 18 Fillmore High School, Fillmore, Calif. Sept. 20 Eleanor McMain Secondary School, New Orleans, La. Sept. 21 Pineville High School, Pineville, La. Sept. 24 Brentwood High School, Brentwood, N.Y. Sept. 24 Hillcrest High School, Jamaica, N.Y. Sept. 26 University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Green Bay, Wis. Sept. 27 East Kentwood High School, Kentwood, Mich. Oct. 04 Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts, Kansas City, Mo. Oct. 05 Carolina High School and Academy, Greenville, S.C. Oct. 05 Southside High School, Greenville, S.C.

During the tour, Dee-1 will also encourage high school counselors and community leaders to nominate deserving juniors or seniors for Sallie Mae’s $25,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship. The Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program recognizes students who have excelled both inside and outside of the classroom, but whose financial circumstances or other obstacles in life may not allow them to pursue a college education. High school counselors and community leaders may nominate students now through Sept. 27. Recipients will be announced later this year.

“Dee-1’s energy, approach, and message connect with students and help them realize that college is within reach,” said Martha Holler, senior vice president, Sallie Mae “He is a true ambassador for financial literacy and college planning, a mission shared at Sallie Mae as we equip students and families with the tools, resources, and products to help them create the lives they imagine.”

Follow the tour and join the conversation on social media by using #Dee1DreamBig and following @SallieMae and @Dee1music on Instagram.

To learn more about saving, planning, and paying for college, including Sallie Mae’s free Scholarship Search tool, visit salliemae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Whether college is a long way off or just around the corner, Sallie Mae offers products that promote responsible personal finance, including private education loans, free scholarship search tools, free college financial planning tools, and online retail banking. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005826/en/