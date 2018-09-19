SLM : Educator Turned Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 and Sallie Mae to Bring National Tour to New York to Promote College Planning

National hip-hop recording artist, motivational speaker, and former
middle-school teacher, Dee-1, and Sallie Mae, the nation’s saving,
planning, and paying for college company, will visit Brentwood High
School and Hillcrest High School on Monday, Sept. 24 as part of the
Bridging the Dream Tour Starring Dee-1, a nationwide tour to promote
college planning and financial literacy.
As a graduate of Louisiana State University and former educator, Dee-1
is uniquely positioned to inspire and motivate today’s youth with his
story and message of financial responsibility. In addition to providing
tips on planning for college and managing money, Dee-1 will perform his
viral anthem about paying off his student loans, “Sallie
Mae Back.”
Dee-1 will also encourage high school counselors and community leaders
to nominate students for Sallie Mae’s $25,000 Bridging the Dream
Scholarship. High school counselors and community leaders may nominate
high school juniors and seniors now through Sept. 27. Recipients
will be announced later this year.
WHO:
|
|
Dee-1, former educator turned hip-hop artist and
motivational speaker
Sallie Mae executives and employees
WHAT:
|
|
The
Bridging the Dream Tour Starring Dee-1 will visit Brentwood
High School and Hillcrest High School where Dee-1 and Sallie
Mae will meet with nearly 2,000 high school students about
planning for college, financial literacy, and Sallie Mae’s Bridging
the Dream Scholarship Program. Dee-1 will also perform his hit
song, “Sallie Mae Back.”
WHEN
& WHERE:
|
|
Mon, Sept. 24
8:22 a.m. EDT
Brentwood
High School
2 6th Avenue
Brentwood, N.Y.
11717
District Contact: Jake Mendlinger, 516-639-3373
Media
Contact: Antoine L. Oakley, 302-509-9464
Media
encouraged to arrive at 8 a.m., use front entrance, and sign in at
school office.
11:35 a.m. EDT
Hillcrest High School
160-05
Highland Avenue
Queens, N.Y. 11432
School Contact:
Regine Dejean, 718-658-5407, Ext.3780
Media Contact: Antoine
L. Oakley, 302-509-9464
Media encouraged to arrive at
11 a.m., use front entrance, and sign in at school office.
New York is one of seven stops on the Bridging the Dream Tour Starring
Dee-1. During tour stops last week in California and Louisiana, Dee-1
interacted with, and performed for, nearly 3,000 students. The tour will
also visit Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri, and South Carolina.
Follow the tour and join the conversation on social media by using
#Dee1DreamBig and following @SallieMae and @Dee1music on Instagram.
To learn more about saving, planning, and paying for college, including
Sallie Mae’s free Scholarship
Search tool, visit salliemae.com.
Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) is the nation’s saving, planning, and
paying for college company. Whether college is a long way off or just
around the corner, Sallie Mae offers products that promote responsible
personal finance, including private education loans, free scholarship
search tools, free college financial planning tools, and online retail
banking. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM
Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the
United States of America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005718/en/