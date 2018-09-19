SLM : Educator Turned Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 and Sallie Mae to Bring National Tour to New York to Promote College Planning

The Bridging the Dream Tour Starring Dee-1 Will Visit Brentwood High School and Hillcrest High School on Monday, Sept. 24

National hip-hop recording artist, motivational speaker, and former middle-school teacher, Dee-1, and Sallie Mae, the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company, will visit Brentwood High School and Hillcrest High School on Monday, Sept. 24 as part of the Bridging the Dream Tour Starring Dee-1, a nationwide tour to promote college planning and financial literacy.

As a graduate of Louisiana State University and former educator, Dee-1 is uniquely positioned to inspire and motivate today’s youth with his story and message of financial responsibility. In addition to providing tips on planning for college and managing money, Dee-1 will perform his viral anthem about paying off his student loans, “Sallie Mae Back.”

Dee-1 will also encourage high school counselors and community leaders to nominate students for Sallie Mae’s $25,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship. High school counselors and community leaders may nominate high school juniors and seniors now through Sept. 27. Recipients will be announced later this year.

WHO: Dee-1, former educator turned hip-hop artist and motivational speaker Sallie Mae executives and employees WHAT: The Bridging the Dream Tour Starring Dee-1 will visit Brentwood High School and Hillcrest High School where Dee-1 and Sallie Mae will meet with nearly 2,000 high school students about planning for college, financial literacy, and Sallie Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program. Dee-1 will also perform his hit song, “Sallie Mae Back.” WHEN

& WHERE: Mon, Sept. 24

8:22 a.m. EDT

Brentwood High School

2 6th Avenue

Brentwood, N.Y. 11717

District Contact: Jake Mendlinger, 516-639-3373

Media Contact: Antoine L. Oakley, 302-509-9464

Media encouraged to arrive at 8 a.m., use front entrance, and sign in at school office. 11:35 a.m. EDT

Hillcrest High School

160-05 Highland Avenue

Queens, N.Y. 11432

School Contact: Regine Dejean, 718-658-5407, Ext.3780

Media Contact: Antoine L. Oakley, 302-509-9464

Media encouraged to arrive at 11 a.m., use front entrance, and sign in at school office.

New York is one of seven stops on the Bridging the Dream Tour Starring Dee-1. During tour stops last week in California and Louisiana, Dee-1 interacted with, and performed for, nearly 3,000 students. The tour will also visit Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri, and South Carolina.

Follow the tour and join the conversation on social media by using #Dee1DreamBig and following @SallieMae and @Dee1music on Instagram.

To learn more about saving, planning, and paying for college, including Sallie Mae’s free Scholarship Search tool, visit salliemae.com.

