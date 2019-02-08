Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SLM : Only One Week Left to Apply for $20,000 Scholarships for Graduate School from Sallie Mae

02/08/2019 | 01:16pm EST

Deadline for Bridging the Dream Scholarships for Graduate Students is Feb. 15; Four Winners to Be Awarded $20,000

Only one week remains for current and prospective graduate school students to apply for the $20,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarships for Graduate Students from Sallie Mae, the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. The deadline is Feb. 15, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. EST. The company will award the four $20,000 scholarships this spring.

Students can apply by creatively describing their unique journey to graduate school, who or what influenced them to pursue an advanced degree, and what they hope to accomplish with it, at SallieMae.com/BridgingTheDreamGrad.

“When we met last year’s scholarship recipients, we were blown away by their tenacity, perseverance, and vision of how they want to create a life that will better themselves, their families, and their communities,” said Martha Holler, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “These students have already mastered their undergraduate careers, but like many other aspiring minds, they’ve determined that an advanced degree is necessary to enter or obtain success in their desired professions. We’re happy to help graduate students forge their path, and excited to meet this year’s winners.”

In addition to the Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students, Sallie Mae also launched a free Graduate School Scholarship Search tool, which offers access to 950,000 graduate school scholarships worth more than $1 billion. Available scholarships and fellowships run the gamut of graduate school disciplines, including business, law, medical, healthcare and nursing, engineering, and education, and range from a few thousand to tens of thousands of dollars.

The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students is an extension of Sallie Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program, which has awarded nearly half a million dollars in scholarships to college-bound high school students.

For more information about the Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students, see the official rules. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

For more information about saving, planning, and paying for college, visit SallieMae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Whether college is a long way off or just around the corner, Sallie Mae offers products that promote responsible personal finance, including private education loans, free scholarship search tools, free college financial planning tools, and online retail banking. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
