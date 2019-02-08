SLM : Only One Week Left to Apply for $20,000 Scholarships for Graduate School from Sallie Mae

Only one week remains for current and prospective graduate school
students to apply for the $20,000 Bridging
the Dream Scholarships for Graduate Students from Sallie Mae, the
nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. The deadline
is Feb. 15, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. EST. The company will award the four
$20,000 scholarships this spring.
Students can apply by creatively describing their unique journey to
graduate school, who or what influenced them to pursue an advanced
degree, and what they hope to accomplish with it, at SallieMae.com/BridgingTheDreamGrad.
“When we met last year’s scholarship recipients, we were blown away by
their tenacity, perseverance, and vision of how they want to create a
life that will better themselves, their families, and their
communities,” said Martha Holler, senior vice president, Sallie Mae.
“These students have already mastered their undergraduate careers, but
like many other aspiring minds, they’ve determined that an advanced
degree is necessary to enter or obtain success in their desired
professions. We’re happy to help graduate students forge their path, and
excited to meet this year’s winners.”
In addition to the Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students,
Sallie Mae also launched a free Graduate
School Scholarship Search tool, which offers access to 950,000
graduate school scholarships worth more than $1 billion. Available
scholarships and fellowships run the gamut of graduate school
disciplines, including business, law, medical, healthcare and nursing,
engineering, and education, and range from a few thousand to tens of
thousands of dollars.
The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students is an extension
of Sallie
Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program, which has awarded
nearly half a million dollars in scholarships to college-bound high
school students.
For more information about the Bridging the Dream Scholarship for
Graduate Students, see the official
rules. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.
For more information about saving, planning, and paying for college,
visit SallieMae.com.
