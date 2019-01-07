SLM : Pittsburgh Area High School Student Surprised with $25,000 Scholarship from Sallie Mae

Simone Dobosh, Senior at Elizabeth Forward High School, Awarded Sallie Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship

Scholarship Recognizes High School Juniors and Seniors Who Excel Inside and Outside the Classroom

Simone Dobosh, a senior at Elizabeth Forward High School, was surprised with a $25,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship from Sallie Mae, the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Dobosh was participating in what she believed was an interview for the scholarship when she learned she was in fact already a winner. Elizabeth Forward School District Superintendent Dr. Todd Keruskin, Elizabeth Forward High School Principal Michael Routh, school counselor Nancy Gierl, who nominated Dobosh for the scholarship, and representatives from Sallie Mae were on hand for the surprise announcement.

Elizabeth Forward High School senior Simone Dobosh was greeted by Sallie Mae representatives who surprised her with a $25,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dobosh is one of seven $25,000 Sallie Mae Bridging the Dream Scholarship recipients nationwide. The scholarship recognizes high school juniors and seniors who excel in academics, athletics, community service, or school activities, but whose financial circumstances may not permit them to fulfill their college dreams. Since 2016, Sallie Mae has awarded more than $450,000 in scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students through the Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program, including more than $125,000 raised directly by employees through various fundraising activities.

“Sallie Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship will allow me to channel my experiences into an ability to help others, especially as I move forward in obtaining a degree in social work,” said Dobosh. “I’m excited for what comes next, and thankful that Ms. Gierl took the time to nominate me for this opportunity.”

Despite personal challenges, Dobosh has flourished both academically and personally. A talented painter, Dobosh completed various murals throughout the school district and has committed to helping landscape the community. Dobosh regularly volunteers with her church to help cook and serve meals to those in need, and she hopes to become a social worker to help children.

“Simone’s most admirable personal achievements are displays of resiliency and the ability to turn personal difficulties into artistic expression,” said Gierl. “She shows hope and passion throughout some of the most difficult circumstances, and she has the potential to create a bright and inspiring future for herself. I’m glad that Sallie Mae recognizes the beauty of Simone’s contributions as much as we do.”

“Simone is an extraordinary young person with talents that benefit the entire community, and we’re honored to help her reach college,” said Melony Ohalek, director, Sallie Mae. “The Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program is central to our mission of equipping aspiring minds to achieve the lives they imagine, and Simone is well on her way to creating her very own masterpiece.”

