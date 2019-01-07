SLM : Pittsburgh Area High School Student Surprised with $25,000 Scholarship from Sallie Mae

Simone Dobosh, a senior at Elizabeth Forward High School, was surprised
with a $25,000 Bridging
the Dream Scholarship from Sallie Mae, the nation’s saving,
planning, and paying for college company. Dobosh was participating in
what she believed was an interview for the scholarship when she learned
she was in fact already a winner. Elizabeth Forward School District
Superintendent Dr. Todd Keruskin, Elizabeth Forward High School
Principal Michael Routh, school counselor Nancy Gierl, who nominated
Dobosh for the scholarship, and representatives from Sallie Mae were on
hand for the surprise announcement.
Dobosh is one of seven $25,000 Sallie Mae Bridging the Dream Scholarship
recipients nationwide. The scholarship recognizes high school juniors
and seniors who excel in academics, athletics, community service, or
school activities, but whose financial circumstances may not permit them
to fulfill their college dreams. Since 2016, Sallie Mae has awarded more
than $450,000 in scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students
through the Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program, including more than
$125,000 raised directly by employees through various fundraising
activities.
“Sallie Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship will allow me to channel my
experiences into an ability to help others, especially as I move forward
in obtaining a degree in social work,” said Dobosh. “I’m excited for
what comes next, and thankful that Ms. Gierl took the time to nominate
me for this opportunity.”
Despite personal challenges, Dobosh has flourished both academically and
personally. A talented painter, Dobosh completed various murals
throughout the school district and has committed to helping landscape
the community. Dobosh regularly volunteers with her church to help cook
and serve meals to those in need, and she hopes to become a social
worker to help children.
“Simone’s most admirable personal achievements are displays of
resiliency and the ability to turn personal difficulties into artistic
expression,” said Gierl. “She shows hope and passion throughout some of
the most difficult circumstances, and she has the potential to create a
bright and inspiring future for herself. I’m glad that Sallie Mae
recognizes the beauty of Simone’s contributions as much as we do.”
“Simone is an extraordinary young person with talents that benefit the
entire community, and we’re honored to help her reach college,” said
Melony Ohalek, director, Sallie Mae. “The Bridging the Dream Scholarship
Program is central to our mission of equipping aspiring minds to achieve
the lives they imagine, and Simone is well on her way to creating her
very own masterpiece.”
