SLM :  Sallie Mae's Donna Vieira Appointed to Delaware Plans Management Board

Vieira Appointed by Governor Carney and Will Serve a Two-year Term

Donna Vieira, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Sallie Mae, has been appointed to the Plans Management Board (PMB) by Delaware Governor John Carney. Vieira will serve a two-year term as an at-large member, expiring in May 2021.

“I am pleased to welcome Donna to the Plans Management Board,” said Colleen C. Davis, Delaware State Treasurer. “As an industry veteran with extensive knowledge in both the financial sector and in marketing, Donna provides a balanced perspective to the Board. Having Donna’s expertise at the table will undoubtedly prove to be invaluable to our Board and to the residents that benefit from its work.”

PMB was created in 2016 and is an 11-member board and fiduciary for the state’s voluntary savings plans, namely the 529 Educational Savings Plan, which helps families pay for education expenses, 529A ABLE Savings Plan for individuals with disabilities, and the Deferred Compensation Program, which offers three retirement savings plan for state employees.

“I want to thank Governor Carney for this opportunity,” said Donna Vieira, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Sallie Mae. “Building prosperous futures is what we are all about at Sallie Mae, and I plan to bring that same philosophy to the Plans Management Board to ensure that state employees and Delaware residents continue to have quality investment opportunities to plan and save for college or other financial goals.”

As chief marketing officer, Vieira oversees product development, sales, marketing, government relations, and communications for Sallie Mae’s consumer businesses, including private student loans, retail banking, personal loans, and credit cards.

Vieira is also responsible for managing the roll-out of the company’s new brand experience and identity, which coincides with Sallie Mae’s five-year anniversary as a standalone bank. The company’s next chapter acknowledges the company’s history of helping students and families make college happen and ushers in Sallie Mae’s customer-centric vision that will extend beyond education.

