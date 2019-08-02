Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SLM Corp    SLM

SLM CORP

(SLM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SLM :  Sallie Mae's Donna Vieira Appointed to Delaware Plans Management Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 11:12am EDT

 Vieira Appointed by Governor Carney and Will Serve a Two-year Term

Donna Vieira, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Sallie Mae, has been appointed to the Plans Management Board (PMB) by Delaware Governor John Carney. Vieira will serve a two-year term as an at-large member, expiring in May 2021.

“I am pleased to welcome Donna to the Plans Management Board,” said Colleen C. Davis, Delaware State Treasurer. “As an industry veteran with extensive knowledge in both the financial sector and in marketing, Donna provides a balanced perspective to the Board. Having Donna’s expertise at the table will undoubtedly prove to be invaluable to our Board and to the residents that benefit from its work.”

PMB was created in 2016 and is an 11-member board and fiduciary for the state’s voluntary savings plans, namely the 529 Educational Savings Plan, which helps families pay for education expenses, 529A ABLE Savings Plan for individuals with disabilities, and the Deferred Compensation Program, which offers three retirement savings plan for state employees.

“I want to thank Governor Carney for this opportunity,” said Donna Vieira, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Sallie Mae. “Building prosperous futures is what we are all about at Sallie Mae, and I plan to bring that same philosophy to the Plans Management Board to ensure that state employees and Delaware residents continue to have quality investment opportunities to plan and save for college or other financial goals.”

As chief marketing officer, Vieira oversees product development, sales, marketing, government relations, and communications for Sallie Mae’s consumer businesses, including private student loans, retail banking, personal loans, and credit cards.

Vieira is also responsible for managing the roll-out of the company’s new brand experience and identity, which coincides with Sallie Mae’s five-year anniversary as a standalone bank. The company’s next chapter acknowledges the company’s history of helping students and families make college happen and ushers in Sallie Mae’s customer-centric vision that will extend beyond education.

For more information about Sallie Mae’s renewed mission and purpose, visit SallieMae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SLM CORP
11:12aSLM :  Sallie Mae's Donna Vieira Appointed to Delaware Plans Management Board
BU
07/30SALLIE MAE : 's Bonnie Rumbold Receives 2019 Corporate Champion Award From Year ..
BU
07/24SALLIE MAE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24SLM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
07/24SLM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
07/24SALLIE MAE : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/23SLM : More Families Have a Plan for College and Are Confident in How to Pay for ..
BU
07/15SALLIE MAE : Is Giving Away Up to 1 Million Days of Free Access to Chegg Study®
BU
07/10SALLIE MAE : to Release 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results on July 24
BU
07/01SALLIE MAE : Offers Competitive Parent Loans to Cover Any Gaps in College Financ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 606 M
EBIT 2019 1 064 M
Net income 2019 549 M
Debt 2019 24 030 M
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 7,12x
P/E ratio 2020 6,38x
EV / Sales2019 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 17,9x
Capitalization 3 827 M
Chart SLM CORP
Duration : Period :
SLM Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 13,00  $
Last Close Price 8,97  $
Spread / Highest target 78,4%
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond J. Quinlan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank C. Puleo Independent Director
Earl A. Goode Independent Director
Paul G. Child Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLM CORP9.63%3 827
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC50.82%9 179
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%4 160
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR44.00%1 849
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PCL--.--%1 849
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC6.42%1 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group