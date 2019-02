Company Will Award Six $500 Prizes and Raise Savings Rates

As families start to soak up the sunshine and make plans to rejuvenate their garden beds, the spring season is also a good time to breathe new life into your savings. Sallie Mae, the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company, is reminding families that there is still time to win $500 toward any savings goal this ‘America Saves Week’ through SmartyPig’s America Saves Week Sweepstakes.

To help kick off its sweepstakes, SmartyPig, Sallie Mae’s online, goal-based, high-yield savings account will raise its savings rates to 1.80 percent annual percentage yield (APY). Individuals who open a new SmartyPig account and set up a recurring deposit into a new goal, or current SmartyPig customers who set up a new recurring deposit into any goal, during “America Saves Week” (Feb. 25 – March 2) are entered automatically to win.

“The annual ritual of spring cleaning isn’t just for cluttered closets and gardens; it’s also an opportunity for people to organize their savings and establish healthy financial habits,” said Martha Holler, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “It all starts with a plan, and ‘America Saves Week’ is a great opportunity to learn about tools, resources, and services like SmartyPig that can help people get on the right track toward meeting their savings goals.”

America Saves and the American Savings Education Council coordinate “America Saves Week” as an annual opportunity to encourage individuals to assess their own saving status and persuade more people to set a goal, make a plan, and save automatically. Created in 2008, SmartyPig can help individuals do just that.

For more information about SmartyPig’s America Saves Week Sweepstakes and rules, visit SmartyPig.com. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Sweepstakes ends March 2, 2019.

Sallie Mae Bank, member FDIC, is a subsidiary of SLM Corporation, commonly known as Sallie Mae. All Sallie Mae Bank savings products, including SmartyPig, are FDIC-insured. For more information, visit SmartyPig.com or SallieMae.com/banking.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Whether college is a long way off or just around the corner, Sallie Mae offers products that promote responsible personal finance, including private education loans, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, and online retail banking. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

