Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SLM Corp    SLM

SLM CORP (SLM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SLM : Wilmington Area High School Student Ardavia Lee Surprised with $25,000 Scholarship from Sallie Mae

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 03:50pm EST

Lee, a Senior at Saint Elizabeth High School, Was Awarded Sallie Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship

Scholarship Recognizes High School Juniors and Seniors Who Excel Inside and Outside the Classroom

Ardavia Lee, a senior at Saint Elizabeth High School, was surprised with a $25,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship from Delaware-headquartered Sallie Mae, the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Lee, who assumed she was only a finalist for the scholarship, was revealed as the winner during an event at the Chase Center in front of her family, members of the Wilmington Fire Department, elected and community leaders, previous scholarship recipients, and hundreds of Sallie Mae employees. Lee was also surprised with congratulatory videos from all three members of Delaware’s congressional delegation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005744/en/

Bridging the Dream Scholarship recipient and St. Elizabeth High School senior Ardavia Lee is surroun ...

Bridging the Dream Scholarship recipient and St. Elizabeth High School senior Ardavia Lee is surrounded by family, Sallie Mae executives, and her school counselor, who nominated her for the scholarship. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sallie Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship recognizes high school juniors and seniors who excel in academics, athletics, community service, or school activities, but whose financial circumstances may not permit them to fulfill their college dreams. Lee is one of only seven recipients from across the country. A model of resiliency, Lee is the daughter of fallen Wilmington Firefighter Lt. Ardythe “Ardy” Hope who died in 2016 fighting a fire in Canby Park. Despite the enormous setback, she has excelled in the community, the classroom, and on the court. School counselor Shannan Beck, who nominated Lee for the scholarship, was by her side for the surprise announcement.

“Ardavia is an exceptional young lady who has shown incredible strength and resilience, an unlimited capacity for achievement, and an unwavering commitment to service to others,” said Shannan Beck, director of counseling services, Saint Elizabeth High School. “I am pleased to have played a small role in assisting such an admirable and promising young woman as she pursues her post-secondary education goals.”

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Lee is dedicated to helping others, completing more than 100 hours of community service in the last three years. She has maintained a 3.94 GPA, and thrives in both volleyball and basketball, where she loves motivating her teammates. Lee’s goal is to continue to help people as she follows her dream of going to law school.

The Delaware Bridging the Dream Scholarship honors the legacy of former executive, and architect of the Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program, Charlie Rocha. The Rocha family was on hand to announce Lee as the recipient.

“I am both honored to have been selected for this scholarship and humbled to receive it from the Rocha family and Sallie Mae,” said Ardavia Lee. “The importance of working hard, doing your best, and being of service to others are values that were instilled in me by my parents. To be nominated and ultimately rewarded for living my core values means everything.”

Since 2016, Sallie Mae has awarded nearly half a million dollars in scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students through the Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program, including more than $125,000 raised directly by employees through various fundraising activities.

“Our mission at Sallie Mae is grounded in helping aspiring minds achieve the lives they imagine and that starts with making the dream of a higher education a reality,” said Raymond J. Quinlan, Chairman and CEO, Sallie Mae. “I am extremely proud of the investments we are making in tomorrow’s leaders and if Ardavia and the other Bridging the Dream Scholarship recipients with us today are any indication of what’s to come — the future looks bright.”

For more information about Sallie Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarships, visit SallieMae.com/BridgingTheDream, or join the conversation by using #BridgingTheDream.

For more information about saving, planning, and paying for college, visit SallieMae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Whether college is a long way off or just around the corner, Sallie Mae offers products that promote responsible personal finance, including private education loans, free scholarship search tools, free college financial planning tools, and online retail banking. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SLM CORP
03:50pSLM : Wilmington Area High School Student Ardavia Lee Surprised with $25,000 Sch..
BU
01/29SALLIE MAE : Chief Financial Officer to Present at Credit Suisse Financial Servi..
BU
01/25SALLIE MAE : Bank Named Best Savings Account of 2019
BU
01/24American Airlines and SLM jump while McCormick falls
AQ
01/23SALLIE MAE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23SLM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
01/23SALLIE MAE : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
01/22SALLIE MAE : Declares Preferred Stock Series B Dividend
BU
01/18SALLIE MAE : Bank to Award More Than $100,000 in College Scholarships to Undergr..
BU
01/14SLM : Donna Vieira Named New Chief Marketing Officer for Sallie Mae
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 616 M
EBIT 2019 898 M
Net income 2019 542 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 8,59
P/E ratio 2020 7,43
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,59x
Capitalization 4 662 M
Chart SLM CORP
Duration : Period :
SLM Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 13,9 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond J. Quinlan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank C. Puleo Independent Director
Earl A. Goode Independent Director
Paul G. Child Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLM CORP28.76%4 662
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC8.58%6 864
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%3 234
GRUH FINANCE LTD.-33.05%2 172
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR35.86%1 632
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PCL--.--%1 430
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.