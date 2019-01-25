Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SLM Corp    SLM

SLM CORP (SLM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/25 02:20:25 pm
10.975 USD   +2.28%
01:04pSALLIE MAE : Bank Named Best Savings Account of 2019
BU
01/24American Airlines and SLM jump while McCormick falls
AQ
01/23SALLIE MAE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sallie Mae : Bank Named Best Savings Account of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 01:04pm EST

GOBankingRates.com Recognizes Sallie Mae Bank as Best Savings Account and One of Best Online Banks

Sallie Mae Bank — the retail banking arm of Sallie Mae, the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company — was recently named the Best Savings Account of 2019 and one of the 10 Best Online Banks of 2019 by GOBankingRates.com, a leading site for personal finance and consumer banking information.

“For the fifth straight year, Sallie Mae Bank’s banking products rank among the best in the industry,” said Cameron Huddleston, Life + Money columnist for GOBankingRates. “Whether you’re looking for an online bank or a new savings account, it’s important to trust your finances with a bank that offers competitive interest rates and low fees.”

GOBankingRates’ recognized Sallie Mae Bank’s high-yield savings account based on its annual percentage yield (APY) — 2.10 percent APY — in addition to no monthly service fees, minimum balance, or minimum deposit. The company was ranked among the 10 Best Online Banks of 2019 for its 12-month certificate of deposit, currently at 2.85 percent APY. The Bank recently surpassed more than $5 billion in retail deposits.

“Whether you’re just starting out or working toward your next savings target, we are committed to helping our customers save, plan, and responsibly pay for college and other financial goals,” said Paul Thome, president, Sallie Mae Bank. “We are proud that our high-yield savings account was recognized and that our bank was ranked among the best.”

In addition to a high-yield savings account and certificates of deposit, Sallie Mae offers a money market account, currently at 2.20 percent APY, and SmartyPig, a goal-based, online, high-yield savings account. SmartyPig offers competitive interest rates of up to 1.75 percent APY and allows customers to save using automatic monthly or biweekly contributions or individual deposits, and then track progress.

Sallie Mae Bank, member FDIC, is a subsidiary of SLM Corporation, commonly known as Sallie Mae. For more information or to open an account, visit SallieMae.com/banking.

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, AOL, Business Insider, CNBC, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

About Sallie Mae

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Whether college is a long way off or just around the corner, Sallie Mae offers products that promote responsible personal finance, including private education loans, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, and online retail banking. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SLM CORP
01:04pSALLIE MAE : Bank Named Best Savings Account of 2019
BU
01/24American Airlines and SLM jump while McCormick falls
AQ
01/23SALLIE MAE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23SLM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
01/23SALLIE MAE : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
01/22SALLIE MAE : Declares Preferred Stock Series B Dividend
BU
01/18SALLIE MAE : Bank to Award More Than $100,000 in College Scholarships to Undergr..
BU
01/14SLM : Donna Vieira Named New Chief Marketing Officer for Sallie Mae
PU
01/14SLM : Donna Vieira Named New Chief Marketing Officer for Sallie Mae
BU
01/09SALLIE MAE : to Award $20,000 Scholarships to Graduate Students
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 613 M
EBIT 2019 908 M
Net income 2019 539 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,37%
P/E ratio 2019 8,80
P/E ratio 2020 7,66
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,60x
Capitalization 4 675 M
Chart SLM CORP
Duration : Period :
SLM Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 13,7 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond J. Quinlan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank C. Puleo Independent Director
Earl A. Goode Independent Director
Paul G. Child Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLM CORP29.12%4 675
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC6.94%6 759
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%3 181
GRUH FINANCE LTD.-29.38%2 300
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR24.97%1 503
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC7.67%1 421
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.