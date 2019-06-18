Log in
Sallie Mae : Earns Awards for Marketing Campaigns and Digital Content

06/18/2019 | 11:08am EDT

Company Awarded Multiple Hermes Creative Awards and a REGGIE Award for Efforts to Help Families Plan and Pay for College

Sallie Mae today announced it has earned awards for several college planning and financial literacy campaigns and for the company’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program.

The company received seven Hermes Creative Awards, which recognize excellence in traditional and emerging media. Specifically, Sallie Mae received two Platinum awards for its consumer-focused blog and an internal campaign focused on Social Media training and education; three Gold awards for videography, social media, and events in support of The Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program; and a Gold award for its campaign to educate students and families on completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Sallie Mae also earned a Silver REGGIE Award from the Brand Activation Association — a division of the Association of National Advertisers — for its Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program. The REGGIE Awards are recognized as the premier industry awards honoring the best in promotion, integrated marketing and brand activation, including superior thinking, creativity, execution and results. Sallie Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program supports high school juniors and seniors and graduate students who excel in and out of the classroom, but whose financial circumstances may not permit them to fulfill their dream of higher education. To date, the program has awarded nearly $600,000 in scholarships.

“Every piece of content we create is designed to provide our customers with relevant, easy-to-understand, and actionable information to help them build prosperous futures,” said Martha Holler, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “It is an honor to have our steadfast work recognized by these industry standard bearers, and this recognition is a testament to our talented team’s creativity and commitment to our mission.”

For more information, visit Salliemae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


© Business Wire 2019
