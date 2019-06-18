Sallie Mae : Earns Awards for Marketing Campaigns and Digital Content

Sallie Mae today announced it has earned awards for several college
planning and financial literacy campaigns and for the company’s Bridging
the Dream Scholarship Program.
The company received seven Hermes Creative Awards, which recognize
excellence in traditional and emerging media. Specifically, Sallie Mae
received two Platinum awards for its consumer-focused blog and an
internal campaign focused on Social Media training and education; three
Gold awards for videography, social media, and events in support of The
Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program; and a Gold award for its
campaign to educate students and families on completing the Free
Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Sallie Mae also earned a Silver REGGIE Award from the Brand Activation
Association — a division of the Association of National Advertisers —
for its Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program. The REGGIE Awards are
recognized as the premier industry awards honoring the best in
promotion, integrated marketing and brand activation, including superior
thinking, creativity, execution and results. Sallie Mae’s Bridging the
Dream Scholarship Program supports high school juniors and seniors and
graduate students who excel in and out of the classroom, but whose
financial circumstances may not permit them to fulfill their dream of
higher education. To date, the program has awarded nearly $600,000 in
scholarships.
“Every piece of content we create is designed to provide our customers
with relevant, easy-to-understand, and actionable information to help
them build prosperous futures,” said Martha Holler, senior vice
president, Sallie Mae. “It is an honor to have our steadfast work
recognized by these industry standard bearers, and this recognition is a
testament to our talented team’s creativity and commitment to our
mission.”
For more information, visit Salliemae.com.
Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long
learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader
in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support
access to college and offer products and resources to help customers
make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at
SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its
subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of
America.
