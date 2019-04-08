Sallie Mae : Earns Governor's Financial Literacy Award for Planning for College Efforts in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy has selected
Sallie Mae as a recipient of the Governor’s Financial Literacy Award for
the Bridging
the Dream Tour Starring Dee-1. The award recognizes individuals and
organizations for excellence in promoting financial literacy among
Wisconsin residents. Governor Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers
presented the award during a recent ceremony at the State Capitol in
Madison.
The nationwide Bridging the Dream Tour Starring Dee-1 visited Green Bay
and reached nearly 2,000 high school students from 23 area schools, more
than doubling last year’s event. Dee-1, former educator turned hip-hop
artist, in partnership with Sallie Mae and the Wisconsin Department of
Financial Institutions, promoted the importance of planning for and
graduating from college and performed his viral anthem about paying off
his student loans, “Sallie
Mae Back.”
The event also featured a state-wide college fair featuring 15 colleges
and universities. In addition, Sallie Mae provided financial aid
information, including scholarship and college planning tools, for
students and counselors. A number of the students who attended said they
previously thought college was unattainable, but Dee-1 helped them see a
path to higher education.
“We’re honored to be recognized for our efforts to raise awareness about
the importance of financial literacy in Wisconsin,” said Lisa Mitchell,
vice president, Sallie Mae. “Each year we’ve strived to raise the bar
and deliver a dynamic program that not only supports the ongoing efforts
of the state, but also furthers our commitment to helping students and
families succeed at every step of the saving, planning, and paying for
college process. This award confirms that the Bridging the Dream Tour
Starring Dee-1 continues to accomplish both.”
Whether it’s figuring out how to pay for college, getting ready to repay
student loans, or simply learning how to build a budget, April —
Financial Literacy Month — is the perfect time to take advantage of
Sallie Mae’s free tools, like Scholarship
Search and the College
Planning Calculator, to help get your finances in order. For more
information, visit SallieMae.com.
Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) is the nation’s saving, planning, and
paying for college company. Whether college is a long way off or just
around the corner, Sallie Mae offers products that promote responsible
personal finance, including private education loans, free scholarship
search tools, free college financial planning tools, and online retail
banking. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM
Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the
United States of America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005700/en/