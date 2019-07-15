Log in
Sallie Mae : Is Giving Away Up to 1 Million Days of Free Access to Chegg Study®

07/15/2019

Sallie Mae’s 1 Million Days of Chegg Study® Giveaway Offers High School or College Students Four Free Months of Chegg Study

Students: Sign Up to Snag your Share of the 1 Million Days Before They’re Gone!

Today is “National Give Something Away Day” and with high school and college students gearing up for back-to-school, Sallie Mae® is setting them up for success by giving away up to 1 million days of free access to study tools from Chegg®. Sallie Mae’s 1 Million Days of Chegg Study® Giveaway gives students four free months of access to Chegg Study®. Students can snag their share of the free 1 million days by simply going to www.salliemaegiveaway.com and registering to receive an access code.

Chegg Study® provides students with expert content to assist them in solving study questions and textbook problems. The services are available on the Chegg Study® mobile app and online 24/7, so students can get help when they need it most. What’s more, 90% of users say Chegg Study helps them get their homework done with less stress.

“We’re committed to, and invested in, helping students on their paths to building prosperous futures,” said Kelly Christiano, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “That means equipping them with tools and resources from an industry leader like Chegg, so they can succeed in the classroom and ultimately complete college. So, students get your share of these free study tools before they’re gone!”

Sallie Mae’s 1 Million Days of Chegg Study® Giveaway will run through Aug. 31 or until all 1 million days have been claimed, whichever comes first.

“We are delighted to build on our partnership with Sallie Mae, a company that shares our belief that students need to be supported both financially and academically,” said Mitch Spolan, executive vice president of marketing services, Chegg.

Sallie Mae supports students’ success year-round by providing study services as part of its loan products. Students who apply and are approved for a Sallie Mae undergraduate loan or a private student loan for parents receive an additional four months of Chegg Study®— that’s a total of eight months for anyone who grabs a share of the 1 Million Days—providing study support for nearly the entire school year.

Sallie Mae’s private student loans are a responsible option to cover college costs. The Smart Option Student Loan® offers competitive fixed rates, starting variable rates ranging from 3.98% to 11.35% APR with auto-debit discount and is available to undergraduate students attending degree-granting institutions. That’s one of the lowest starting variable rates available among private student lenders.

The Smart Option Student Loan also has no origination fees or prepayment penalties and can cover all school-certified expenses for the entire school year, including tuition, fees, books, supplies, housing, meals, travel, and even a laptop. In addition to the Smart Option Student Loan, Sallie Mae also offers a private Parent Loan and a Graduate Student Loan with competitive fixed and variable interest rates, no origination fees, and a choice of repayment options.

For more information on Sallie Mae’s 1 Million Days of Chegg Study® Giveaway visit www.salliemaegiveaway.com.

For more information or to apply online for Sallie Mae’s Smart Option Student Loan or Parent Loan visit SallieMae.com or start the application process by calling 877-279-7172.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to help make college happen and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, possible. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


