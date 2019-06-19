Log in
Sallie Mae : Recognized as a Leader in Board Diversity for Fifth Consecutive Year

06/19/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

Women Comprise One-Third of Sallie Mae’s Board of Directors

SLM Corporation (Nasdaq: SLM) — more commonly known as Sallie Mae — has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company. Winning companies are recognized for championing diversity on their Board of Directors by having 20% or more of their Board seats held by women. Women make up one-third of Sallie Mae’s Board of Directors.

“It’s an honor to again be recognized by 2020 Women on Boards as a leader in board diversity,” said Raymond J. Quinlan, Chairman and CEO, Sallie Mae. “From the boardroom to our front-line employees, diversity, inclusion, and commitment to our core values remain key factors to the health of our company and our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The “W” designation is the highest awarded by 2020 Women on Boards. The campaign is committed to building public awareness and momentum towards the goal of achieving at least 20% of all public company board seats to be held by women by the year 2020, the milestone 100th anniversary that commemorates the 19th Amendment, when women won the right to vote. Last year, roughly 18% of board seats were held by women, up from 16% in 2017.

2020 Women on Boards leverages its research with its annual National Conversation on Board Diversity, which will take place on Thursday, Nov. 21 in cities across the country and around the world. Temeka Easter Rice, senior director, Sallie Mae has been selected to participate on the 2020 Women on Boards Delaware Steering Committee, marking the first time that the National Conversation on Board Diversity event will be hosted in the first state.

For more information on Sallie Mae’s Board of Directors, visit SallieMae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


© Business Wire 2019
