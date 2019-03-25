Sallie Mae : Sets Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders will take place on June 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. EDT. The annual meeting will be held at the company’s corporate headquarters at 300 Continental Drive, Newark, Delaware, and will be open to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 23, 2019.

