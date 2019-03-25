Log in
Sallie Mae : Sets Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders

03/25/2019

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders will take place on June 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. EDT. The annual meeting will be held at the company’s corporate headquarters at 300 Continental Drive, Newark, Delaware, and will be open to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 23, 2019.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Whether college is a long way off or just around the corner, Sallie Mae offers products that promote responsible personal finance, including private education loans, free scholarship search tools, free college financial planning tools, and online retail banking. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 620 M
EBIT 2019 898 M
Net income 2019 540 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,20%
P/E ratio 2019 8,00
P/E ratio 2020 6,93
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,41x
Capitalization 4 355 M
Technical analysis trends SLM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 13,9 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond J. Quinlan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank C. Puleo Independent Director
Earl A. Goode Independent Director
Paul G. Child Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLM CORP19.98%4 355
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC15.52%7 140
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%3 090
GRUH FINANCE LTD.-16.79%2 790
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR48.28%1 775
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC12.07%1 492
