SLM CORP

(SLM)
Sallie Mae :'s Bonnie Rumbold Receives 2019 Corporate Champion Award From Year Up Wilmington

07/30/2019

Award Recognizes Individuals Who Create Pathways to Employment for Area Youth and Help Prepare Them for Careers

In recognition of her commitment to Year Up in providing opportunities for young adults in an environment that students aspire to work, Bonnie Rumbold, chief human resources officer, Sallie Mae, was recently honored with the Corporate Champion Award from Year Up Wilmington. The annual award recognizes individuals and organizations dedicated to ensuring more motivated young adults in Wilmington and beyond gain the requisite skills, education, and experience to successfully launch their careers.

“Year Up Wilmington is proud to recognize Bonnie for her leadership, dedication and commitment to our mission,” said Hassan Charles, executive director, Year Up Greater Philadelphia and Wilmington. “Our corporate partners are integral to our continued success as an organization and, more importantly, the success of our students.”

Sallie Mae is a proud supporter and corporate partner of Year Up Wilmington and has worked with the organization since 2018, offering paid internships and career opportunities to students in the program.

“I am honored and humbled by this recognition from Year Up Wilmington, and in awe of the difference they make in the lives of young adults,” said Bonnie Rumbold, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Sallie Mae. “We are so fortunate to have these talented students, who work so hard to complete the Year Up program, as members of our community and workforce, including here at Sallie Mae.”

Founded in Boston in 2000 and now located in 20 cities across the U.S., Year Up provides young adults — ages 18-24, without college degrees — with in-demand technical and professional skills training followed by professional internships at Fortune 500 firms. Year Up Wilmington was established in 2017.

For more information about saving, planning, and paying for college, visit SallieMae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


