Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SLM Corp    SLM

SLM CORP (SLM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sallie Mae : to Award $25,000 College Scholarship to High School Junior or Senior from Utah

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

High School Counselors and Community Leaders Are Encouraged To Nominate Deserving Students For Sallie Mae’s Bridging The Dream Scholarship Now Through Sept. 27 at SallieMae.com/BridgingTheDream

A high school junior or senior from Utah will receive a $25,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship from Sallie Mae, the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. The scholarship is one of seven Sallie Mae will award to deserving high school juniors and seniors this fall. Sallie Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program recognizes students who have excelled both inside and outside of the classroom, but whose financial circumstances or other obstacles in life may not allow them to pursue a college education. High school counselors and community leaders can nominate students now through Sept. 27.

Over the past two years, Sallie Mae has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students through the Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program. The company previously offered five scholarships per year but is expanding to seven scholarships to honor the legacy of former executive, and architect of the Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program, Charlie Rocha. One of the scholarships is reserved for a student in Utah, home to Sallie Mae Bank in Salt Lake City.

“The Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program is central to our mission at Sallie Mae of helping aspiring minds create the lives they imagine,” said Martha Holler, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “The program also highlights the great work of school counselors and community leaders who nominate these exceptional students and share in that important goal of making the dream of college a reality. We look forward to learning about all of the great students in the Beehive state.”

Last year, Taylorsville-native Jobany Quiterio, who is attending the University of Utah, was one of the recipients of the Bridging the Dream Scholarship. His high school Spanish teacher Ryan Wells was present for the scholarship reveal.

“I think when students get big scholarships and they put in the hard work to make things like this happen, it reflects not only on the school and on our teachers and things, but on our student body,” said Wells. “I think it motivates other students to chase their goals and their dreams.”

Other 2017 recipients were: Kate Griffith of Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, who is attending Point Park University; Damian Lee of Lake City, South Carolina, who is attending Northeastern University; Kylie Rapp of Frankfort, Indiana, who will study elementary education in 2019; and Peter Za of Portland, Oregon, who is attending Babson College. Recipients shared their stories with Sallie Mae through mini documentaries, available at SallieMae.com/BridgingTheDream.

To nominate a deserving high school junior or senior, or for more information, visit SallieMae.com/BridgingTheDream. Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT. See official rules. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law. Join the conversation by using #BridgingTheDream.

To learn more about saving, planning, and paying for college, including Sallie Mae’s free Scholarship Search tool, visit SallieMae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Whether college is a long way off or just around the corner, Sallie Mae offers products that promote responsible personal finance, including private education loans, free scholarship search tools, free college financial planning tools, and online retail banking. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SLM CORP
08:52pSALLIE MAE : to Award $25,000 College Scholarship to High School Junior or Senio..
BU
08/23SLM : High School Counselors, Community Leaders Encouraged to Nominate High Scho..
BU
08/21SALLIE MAE : Helps Make College Happen for Employees’ Families with $180,0..
BU
08/20SLM : Looking to Cover Remaining College Costs? Consider a Private Student Loan ..
BU
08/16SLM : Most Families Say College is Worth the Cost According to New Research from..
BU
08/09PENFED CREDIT UNION : Partners With Sallie Mae To Help Members Effectively Plan ..
PR
08/06SALLIE MAE : Receives State’s Highest Honor for Exemplary Support of Guard..
BU
07/30SLM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
07/30Today’s Free Research Reports Coverage on PayPal Holdings and Three More Cred..
AC
07/25SLM CORP : to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Tracking Jeffrey Ubben's ValueAct Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/14ValueAct adds new positions in LIND, AES; decreases on Fox 
07/25SLM Corporation's (SLM) CEO Raymond Quinlan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
07/25SLM Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/24Sallie Mae gain in after-hours action as Q2 EPS, NII beats 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 393 M
EBIT 2018 758 M
Net income 2018 449 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,37
P/E ratio 2019 9,59
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,13x
Capitalization 5 020 M
Chart SLM CORP
Duration : Period :
SLM Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 15,4 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond J. Quinlan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank C. Puleo Independent Director
Earl A. Goode Independent Director
Paul G. Child Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLM CORP2.04%5 020
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC14.39%7 701
GRUH FINANCE LTD.26.99%3 338
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%2 568
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR-7.63%1 810
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-1.37%1 617
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.