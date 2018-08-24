Sallie Mae : to Award $25,000 College Scholarship to High School Junior or Senior from Utah

A high school junior or senior from Utah will receive a $25,000 Bridging
the Dream Scholarship from Sallie Mae, the nation’s saving,
planning, and paying for college company. The scholarship is one of
seven Sallie Mae will award to deserving high school juniors and seniors
this fall. Sallie Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program
recognizes students who have excelled both inside and outside of the
classroom, but whose financial circumstances or other obstacles in life
may not allow them to pursue a college education. High school counselors
and community leaders can nominate
students now through Sept. 27.
Over the past two years, Sallie Mae has awarded more than $300,000 in
scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students through the Bridging
the Dream Scholarship Program. The company previously offered five
scholarships per year but is expanding to seven scholarships to honor
the legacy of former executive, and architect of the Bridging the Dream
Scholarship Program, Charlie Rocha. One of the scholarships is reserved
for a student in Utah, home to Sallie Mae Bank in Salt Lake City.
“The Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program is central to our mission at
Sallie Mae of helping aspiring minds create the lives they imagine,”
said Martha Holler, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “The program also
highlights the great work of school counselors and community leaders who
nominate these exceptional students and share in that important goal of
making the dream of college a reality. We look forward to learning about
all of the great students in the Beehive state.”
Last year, Taylorsville-native Jobany Quiterio, who is attending the
University of Utah, was one of the recipients of the Bridging the Dream
Scholarship. His high school Spanish teacher Ryan Wells was present for
the scholarship reveal.
“I think when students get big scholarships and they put in the hard
work to make things like this happen, it reflects not only on the school
and on our teachers and things, but on our student body,” said Wells. “I
think it motivates other students to chase their goals and their dreams.”
Other 2017 recipients were: Kate Griffith of Ebensburg, Pennsylvania,
who is attending Point Park University; Damian Lee of Lake City, South
Carolina, who is attending Northeastern University; Kylie Rapp of
Frankfort, Indiana, who will study elementary education in 2019; and
Peter Za of Portland, Oregon, who is attending Babson College.
Recipients shared their stories with Sallie Mae through mini
documentaries, available at SallieMae.com/BridgingTheDream.
To nominate a deserving high school junior or senior, or for more
information, visit SallieMae.com/BridgingTheDream.
Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT. See official
rules. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law. Join the
conversation by using #BridgingTheDream.
To learn more about saving, planning, and paying for college, including
Sallie Mae’s free Scholarship
Search tool, visit SallieMae.com.
Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) is the nation’s saving, planning, and
paying for college company. Whether college is a long way off or just
around the corner, Sallie Mae offers products that promote responsible
personal finance, including private education loans, free scholarship
search tools, free college financial planning tools, and online retail
banking. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM
Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the
United States of America.
