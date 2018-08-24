Sallie Mae : to Award $25,000 College Scholarship to High School Junior or Senior from Utah

High School Counselors and Community Leaders Are Encouraged To Nominate Deserving Students For Sallie Mae’s Bridging The Dream Scholarship Now Through Sept. 27 at SallieMae.com/BridgingTheDream

A high school junior or senior from Utah will receive a $25,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship from Sallie Mae, the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. The scholarship is one of seven Sallie Mae will award to deserving high school juniors and seniors this fall. Sallie Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program recognizes students who have excelled both inside and outside of the classroom, but whose financial circumstances or other obstacles in life may not allow them to pursue a college education. High school counselors and community leaders can nominate students now through Sept. 27.

Over the past two years, Sallie Mae has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students through the Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program. The company previously offered five scholarships per year but is expanding to seven scholarships to honor the legacy of former executive, and architect of the Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program, Charlie Rocha. One of the scholarships is reserved for a student in Utah, home to Sallie Mae Bank in Salt Lake City.

“The Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program is central to our mission at Sallie Mae of helping aspiring minds create the lives they imagine,” said Martha Holler, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “The program also highlights the great work of school counselors and community leaders who nominate these exceptional students and share in that important goal of making the dream of college a reality. We look forward to learning about all of the great students in the Beehive state.”

Last year, Taylorsville-native Jobany Quiterio, who is attending the University of Utah, was one of the recipients of the Bridging the Dream Scholarship. His high school Spanish teacher Ryan Wells was present for the scholarship reveal.

“I think when students get big scholarships and they put in the hard work to make things like this happen, it reflects not only on the school and on our teachers and things, but on our student body,” said Wells. “I think it motivates other students to chase their goals and their dreams.”

Other 2017 recipients were: Kate Griffith of Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, who is attending Point Park University; Damian Lee of Lake City, South Carolina, who is attending Northeastern University; Kylie Rapp of Frankfort, Indiana, who will study elementary education in 2019; and Peter Za of Portland, Oregon, who is attending Babson College. Recipients shared their stories with Sallie Mae through mini documentaries, available at SallieMae.com/BridgingTheDream.

To nominate a deserving high school junior or senior, or for more information, visit SallieMae.com/BridgingTheDream. Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT. See official rules. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law. Join the conversation by using #BridgingTheDream.

To learn more about saving, planning, and paying for college, including Sallie Mae’s free Scholarship Search tool, visit SallieMae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Whether college is a long way off or just around the corner, Sallie Mae offers products that promote responsible personal finance, including private education loans, free scholarship search tools, free college financial planning tools, and online retail banking. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005402/en/