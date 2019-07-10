Log in
Sallie Mae : to Release 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results on July 24

07/10/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, July 25, at 8 a.m. EDT

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM) will release 2019 second-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 8 a.m. EDT. To participate, please dial 877-356-5689 (USA and Canada) or 706-679-0623 (international) and use access code 4558985. Access will be available beginning at 7:45 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at SallieMae.com/investors. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will remain available through Aug. 8, 2019. To listen to the replay, please dial 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and use access code 4558985.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to help make college happen and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, possible. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


