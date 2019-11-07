Log in
SLM : Educator Turned Hip-hop Artist, Dee-1, and Sallie Mae Bring Award-Winning College Planning Tour to Houston

11/07/2019 | 01:51pm EST

500 Madison High School Students Will Learn About Financial Literacy and College Readiness on Monday, Nov. 11

National hip-hop recording artist and former middle-school teacher, Dee-1, and Sallie Mae®, will bring the Bridging the Dream Tour Starring Dee-1 to Madison High School in Houston, Texas on Monday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. Dee-1 and Sallie Mae will educate more than 500 high school students about the importance of financial literacy, going to college, and completing their degree.

A graduate of Louisiana State University and former teacher, Dee-1 is uniquely positioned to inspire and motivate today’s youth with his story and message of financial responsibility. His partnership with Sallie Mae began when he released a viral hit song about paying off his student loans, titled “Sallie Mae Back.”

WHO:

500 students from Madison High School
Dee-1, hip-hop artist and motivational speaker
Sallie Mae leadership and employees
David Johnson, assistant superintendent, College Readiness

 

WHAT:

Dee-1 and Sallie Mae will host 500 students at Madison High School in Houston, Texas. Dee-1 will educate students about the importance of planning for college and financial literacy, and perform his hit song, “Sallie Mae Back.”

 

WHEN & WHERE:

 

 

Monday, Nov. 11
2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Madison High School
13719 White Heather Dr.
Houston, Texas, 77045
Media Contact: Ashley Boucher, 302.451.0452
Media encouraged to arrive at 30 minutes prior to the session.

Follow the Bridging the Dream Tour Starring Dee-1 and join the conversation on social media by using #BridgingTheDream, and following @SallieMae and @Dee1music on Instagram.

For more information about saving, planning, and paying for college, including Sallie Mae’s free Scholarship Search tool, visit Sallie Mae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to help make college happen and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, possible. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


