SLM : Educator Turned Hip-hop Artist, Dee-1, and Sallie Mae Bring Award-Winning College Planning Tour to Houston

500 Madison High School Students Will Learn About Financial Literacy and College Readiness on Monday, Nov. 11

National hip-hop recording artist and former middle-school teacher, Dee-1, and Sallie Mae®, will bring the Bridging the Dream Tour Starring Dee-1 to Madison High School in Houston, Texas on Monday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. Dee-1 and Sallie Mae will educate more than 500 high school students about the importance of financial literacy, going to college, and completing their degree.

A graduate of Louisiana State University and former teacher, Dee-1 is uniquely positioned to inspire and motivate today’s youth with his story and message of financial responsibility. His partnership with Sallie Mae began when he released a viral hit song about paying off his student loans, titled “Sallie Mae Back.”

WHO: 500 students from Madison High School

Dee-1, hip-hop artist and motivational speaker

Sallie Mae leadership and employees

David Johnson, assistant superintendent, College Readiness WHAT: Dee-1 and Sallie Mae will host 500 students at Madison High School in Houston, Texas. Dee-1 will educate students about the importance of planning for college and financial literacy, and perform his hit song, “Sallie Mae Back.” WHEN & WHERE: Monday, Nov. 11

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Madison High School

13719 White Heather Dr.

Houston, Texas, 77045

Media encouraged to arrive at 30 minutes prior to the session.

