SLM : The Sallie Mae Fund to Present $150,000 Contribution to Year Up Wilmington

Ceremony to be Held at Wilmington University

The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae®, will present a $150,000 contribution to Year Up Wilmington, on Monday, Nov. 4, at 11:15 a.m. at Wilmington University in New Castle. The $150,000 grant will support the non-profit’s workforce development programs for local college students.

Bonnie Rumbold, senior vice president, chief human resources officer, Sallie Mae, along with Hassan Charles, executive director, Year Up Greater Philadelphia and Wilmington, Rysheema Dixon, member at-large, Wilmington City Council, and more than 60 Year Up Wilmington program participants will attend the event.

WHO: Bonnie Rumbold, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Sallie Mae Hassan Charles, executive director, Year Up Greater Philadelphia and Wilmington Rysheema Dixon, member at-large, Wilmington City Council Eileen Donnelly, Ed.D., vice president, Wilmington University Year Up leadership, employees, and 60 Year Up Wilmington program participants Sallie Mae leadership and employees County Executive Matt Meyer (Invited)

A special video presentation from Sen. Chris Coons will be shared at the event. WHAT: The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae, will present a $150,000 grant to Year Up Wilmington to support the non-profit’s workforce development programs for local college students. WHEN & WHERE: Monday, Nov. 4 11:15 a.m. ET Wilmington University Doberstein Admissions Center 320 N. Dupont Hwy New Castle, DE 19720 Media Contact: Connor Peoples, 302.451.0402 Media encouraged to arrive 15 minutes prior to program’s start.

For more information about Sallie Mae’s efforts in the community, visit SallieMae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to help make college happen and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, possible. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005389/en/