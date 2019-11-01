Log in
SLM : The Sallie Mae Fund to Present $150,000 Contribution to Year Up Wilmington

11/01/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Ceremony to be Held at Wilmington University

The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae®, will present a $150,000 contribution to Year Up Wilmington, on Monday, Nov. 4, at 11:15 a.m. at Wilmington University in New Castle. The $150,000 grant will support the non-profit’s workforce development programs for local college students.

Bonnie Rumbold, senior vice president, chief human resources officer, Sallie Mae, along with Hassan Charles, executive director, Year Up Greater Philadelphia and Wilmington, Rysheema Dixon, member at-large, Wilmington City Council, and more than 60 Year Up Wilmington program participants will attend the event.

 

WHO:

 

Bonnie Rumbold, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Sallie Mae

Hassan Charles, executive director, Year Up Greater Philadelphia and Wilmington

Rysheema Dixon, member at-large, Wilmington City Council

Eileen Donnelly, Ed.D., vice president, Wilmington University

Year Up leadership, employees, and 60 Year Up Wilmington program participants

Sallie Mae leadership and employees

County Executive Matt Meyer (Invited)


A special video presentation from Sen. Chris Coons will be shared at the event.

 

 

 

WHAT:

 

The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae, will present a $150,000 grant to Year Up Wilmington to support the non-profit’s workforce development programs for local college students.

 

 

 

WHEN

& WHERE:

 

Monday, Nov. 4

11:15 a.m. ET

Wilmington University

Doberstein Admissions Center

320 N. Dupont Hwy

New Castle, DE 19720

Media Contact: Connor Peoples, 302.451.0402

Media encouraged to arrive 15 minutes prior to program’s start.

 

For more information about Sallie Mae’s efforts in the community, visit SallieMae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to help make college happen and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, possible. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


© Business Wire 2019
