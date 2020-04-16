Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SLM Corporation    SLM

SLM CORPORATION

(SLM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sallie Mae : Issues Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Report Highlights Company’s Commitment to Customers, Employees, Communities, Corporate Governance, and the Environment

Sallie Mae® today announced it issued its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility report “Serving Students and Families.” The report covers various corporate initiatives as well as philanthropic efforts through The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae, and highlights the company’s commitment to serving its customers, investing in the workforce, building stronger, more resilient communities, protecting the environment, and maintaining strong corporate governance and ethics.

The report’s release comes on the heels of the company’s efforts to support its customers, employees, and communities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has taken steps to protect the health and safety of its team members and support remote working capabilities, posted customer assistance information on www.sallieme.com/coronavirus, proactively reached out to customers to alert them to assistance available for those experiencing financial hardship, and expanded service features and functionality to make that assistance even faster and easier to access. In addition, The Sallie Mae Fund, the philanthropic arm of Sallie Mae, contributed $1 million to food banks in Delaware, Indiana, Massachusetts, Utah, and Virginia – states where Sallie Mae employees live, work and serve.

“Coming together to support our neighbors in need as well as our customers is essential right now,” said Raymond Quinlan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sallie Mae. “It’s also a foundation of good corporate citizenship and social responsibility. This support, as well as the initiatives outlined in our corporate social responsibility report, represent who we are as a company and illustrates the efforts of our nearly 2,000 employees, who strive every day to better the lives of our customers and our communities.”

Sallie Mae’s commitment to corporate social responsibility is built on five key pillars: customers, employees, communities, the environment, and corporate governance and ethics. Initiatives included in this year’s report build strong foundations of leadership, accountability, and sustainability in where employees live, work, and serve.

Highlights include:

  • Commitment to Customers. Fair and responsible lending practices coupled with investments in simple, intuitive, personalized, and mobile first experiences have created exemplary experiences for customers. That customer centric focus has led to a certification from J.D. Power for “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for phone support, and an A+ rating and Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics from the Better Business Bureau.
  • Building Strong Foundations in the Community. In 2019, Sallie Mae and The Sallie Mae Fund made more than $1M of charitable contributions to organizations like Year Up, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Folds of Honor. In addition, the company provided nearly $800,000 in undergraduate and graduate scholarships through its Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program.
  • Making a Difference for its Workforce. The company continues to invest in its people through an inclusive environment where employees feel inspired to make a difference. Benefits like 12 weeks fully paid parental leave, and adoption reimbursement of $10,000, led to recognition from Forbes as one of "America’s Best Midsize Employers" and one of the "100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces" by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
  • Protecting the Environment. The company consistently reduces energy use and associated greenhouse gas emissions, procures more sustainable materials, and minimizes the amount of waste generated in offices.
  • Setting the Bar for Corporate Governance. Sallie Mae sets high standards and expectations for the ethical conduct of its leadership, employees, and business partners. The company also values and champions diversity in its workforce and Board of Directors. It has been recognized for the last five years by 2020 Women on Boards for board diversity.

To learn more about Sallie Mae’s commitment to corporate social responsibility or to access the full report, visit www.salliemae.com/csr.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SLM CORPORATION
02:31pSALLIE MAE : Issues Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report
BU
08:32aSALLIE MAE : to Release 2020 First Quarter Financial Results on April 22
BU
04/13SALLIE MAE : Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held Virtually
BU
04/02SALLIE MAE : 's Donna Vieira Named One of ‘Most Influential Black Executiv..
BU
03/26SALLIE MAE : Donates $200,000 to the Loudoun Hunger Relief to Support Those Affe..
BU
03/26SALLIE MAE : Donates $200,000 to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana to Support Those ..
BU
03/26SALLIE MAE : Donates $200,000 to the Utah Food Bank to Support Those Affected by..
BU
03/26SALLIE MAE : Donates $200,000 to the Greater Boston Food Bank to Support Those A..
BU
03/26SALLIE MAE : Donates $200,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware to Support Those Affe..
BU
03/26SALLIE MAE : Donates $1 Million to Food Banks to Support Those Affected by COVID..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 587 M
EBIT 2020 1 182 M
Net income 2020 624 M
Debt 2020 23 051 M
Yield 2020 2,17%
P/E ratio 2020 3,93x
P/E ratio 2021 3,55x
EV / Sales2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2021 16,3x
Capitalization 2 777 M
Chart SLM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SLM Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 11,79  $
Last Close Price 6,57  $
Spread / Highest target 144%
Spread / Average Target 79,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond J. Quinlan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven J. McGarry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank C. Puleo Independent Director
Earl A. Goode Independent Director
Paul G. Child Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLM CORPORATION-26.26%2 777
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.-41.98%4 362
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL-1.10%2 901
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-38.30%1 532
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-42.30%983
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC.-45.39%414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group