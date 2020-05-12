Sallie Mae : Partners with Her Campus for Nationwide Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Class of 2020 Graduates from More Than 800 Colleges and Universities Along with Celebrities, Influencers, Leaders, Expected to Attend #ImStillGraduating Ceremony Set for May 15 at 12 p.m. ET

Sallie Mae to Award $100,000 To Help Graduates Fund Their Futures

Sallie Mae today announced it is teaming up with Her Campus to host #ImStillGraduating, a live, virtual, mega graduation ceremony for the nation's Class of 2020 graduating seniors. Any and all students who earned their high school, college, or graduate degree this year are invited to attend this free, star-studded celebration of their accomplishments on Friday, May 15, starting at 12 p.m. ET on ImStillGraduating.com.

As the “Official Partner in Responsibly Funding Futures,” Sallie Mae will offer graduates the chance to fund their next step in life through the #ImStillGraduating “Funded Futures” Competition. The contest will provide four deserving graduates $25,000 each to help them take their next step after graduation, whether that be starting a business, settling into their first job, or another important milestone. Applicants will be judged on their academic and personal accomplishments, experiences facing adversity, and how they aspire to make an impact in the future. Applications are being accepted now at hercampus.com/funded-futures.

“During these times of uncertainty, hope and positivity are what our students, families, and communities need right now,” said Donna Vieira, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Sallie Mae. “As a parent of a college senior, I’m seeing firsthand how COVID-19 has changed so much for the Class of 2020. These are our future doctors, nurses, teachers, first-responders, essential workers. While a virtual graduation ceremony won’t necessarily replace walking across that stage – which I hope they will have the opportunity to do one day – giving them the chance to celebrate all they have accomplished is the right thing to do. We are so thrilled to be a part of this momentous event!”

The six-hour, live-streamed event will feature a lineup of celebrities, influencers, business leaders, politicians, and thought leaders, including Liam Payne, Eva Longoria, Tamron Hall, Austin Mahone, Jesse McCartney, Rebecca Minkoff, Billie Jean King, Kenneth Cole, Alisyn Camerota, Margaret Cho, Radhika Jones, Hailie Sahar, Andrew Yang, Brooke Baldwin, Lauren Akins, Kenneth Cole, Hunter McGrady, Alec Benjamin, Drax Project and countless others.

Sallie Mae and Her Campus invite graduates, parents, friends, relatives, and everyone who wants to rally behind this resilient class, to take part in a momentous, inspiring day of celebration.

"Alongside this incredible group of speakers and performers, we look forward to working with Sallie Mae to assist in providing a one-of-a-kind, virtual graduation to commemorate the collective achievements of the graduating Class of 2020," adds Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, co-founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of Her Campus Media. “We are excited that Sallie Mae is also stepping up to provide $100,000 to help four deserving graduates on their path forward.”

Graduating students, their families, and friends can visit ImStillGraduating.com to learn more about the virtual graduation event.

For more information about the Sallie Mae “Funded Futures” Competition, see the official rules at hercampus.com/funded-futures. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Students can apply now through May 24, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

