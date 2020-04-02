Log in
Sallie Mae :'s Donna Vieira Named One of ‘Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America' by Savoy Magazine

04/02/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

Selection to Prestigious List of Business Leaders and Executives is Based on Professional Accomplishments and Efforts to Better Their Community and Inspire Others

Sallie Mae® Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Donna Vieira, has been named to Savoy Magazine’s list of the “2020 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America.”

Savoy’s “Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America” is the definitive listing of African American achievers in corporate America. Selections are based on executives’ exemplary record of accomplishments, as well as their commitment to bettering their community and inspiring others.

An industry veteran, Vieira joined Sallie Mae in 2019 and oversees private student loans, retail banking, and credit cards as well as product development, sales, marketing, government relations, communications and community relations. She continues to advance Sallie Mae as the premier brand in helping students and families access college and continuous education, plan successful outcomes, and responsibly fund their future. Vieira is bringing that customer-centric vision to life through a brand and digital transformation that will meet customers where they are and make experiences simple, intuitive, personalized, and mobile first.

“Savoy is proud to present the 2020 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of African American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations,” said L.P. Green, II, Publisher of Savoy magazine. “These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country’s highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the US market.”

Vieira is also active in the community, supporting individuals and families with disabilities through her work with the Special Olympics Delaware. In addition, she was appointed by Delaware Governor John Carney to Chair the Office of the Treasurer’s Plans Management Board to help families plan and save for post-secondary education. Vieira is a member of the Executive Leadership Council, an organization committed to increasing the number of black executives globally.

“Being named to Savoy’s list of ‘Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America’ is an honor that wouldn’t be possible if not for those who came before me,” said Vieira. “I am surrounded and reminded of a community of trailblazers who have paved the path forward, and I’m grateful to be in a position to help the next generation of leaders prepare for their own journey through the power of higher education.”

Prior to joining Sallie Mae, Vieira served as chief marketing officer for consumer banking and wealth management at JPMorgan Chase. She has also held executive leadership roles at Dun & Bradstreet, Merrill Lynch, and American Express.

For more information, visit SallieMae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.


© Business Wire 2020
