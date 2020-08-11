SLM : July 20th 2020, Dr. Roland Busch



a) Name

Title: Dr.

First name: Roland

Last name: Busch



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification



a) Name

SLM Solutions Group AG



b) LEI

5299004VIBQF63906C97



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument

Description: Convertible bond (ISIN: DE000A289N86)



b) Nature of the transaction

Exertion of 1,411 subscription rights (ISIN: DE000A289A81) and subscription of one bond of the convertible bond 2020/2026 (ISIN: DE000A289N86) with a nominal value of EUR 1,000.00.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s): 1000.00 EUR

Volume(s): 1000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price: 1000.00 EUR

Aggregated volume: 1000.00 EUR



e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-15; UTC+2



f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue