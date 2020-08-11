Log in
SLM Solutions Group AG    AM3D   DE000A111338

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/11 09:59:44 am
6.895 EUR   -1.78%
SLM : July 20th 2020, Dr. Roland Busch

08/11/2020 | 09:49am EDT
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name

Title: Dr.

First name: Roland

Last name: Busch


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name

SLM Solutions Group AG


b) LEI

5299004VIBQF63906C97


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument

Description: Convertible bond (ISIN: DE000A289N86)


b) Nature of the transaction

Exertion of 1,411 subscription rights (ISIN: DE000A289A81) and subscription of one bond of the convertible bond 2020/2026 (ISIN: DE000A289N86) with a nominal value of EUR 1,000.00.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s): 1000.00 EUR

Volume(s): 1000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price: 1000.00 EUR

Aggregated volume: 1000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-15; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

SLM Solutions Group AG published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 13:48:04 UTC
