SLM : July 20th 2020, Kevin Czinger

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Kevin
Last name: Czinger
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
SLM Solutions Group AG
b) LEI
5299004VIBQF63906C97
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
Description: Convertible bond (ISIN: DE000A289N86)
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of convertible bonds by exercising subscription rights
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s): 1000.00 EUR
Volume(s): 7000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price: 1000.00 EUR
Aggregated volume: 7000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-16; UTC-7
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Disclaimer
SLM Solutions Group AG published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 13:48:04 UTC