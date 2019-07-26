DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

SLM Solutions Group AG: Adjustment of guidance for fiscal year 2019



26.07.2019 / 18:36

SLM Solutions: Adjustment of guidance for fiscal year 2019

Luebeck, July 26, 2019 - Today SLM Solutions Group AG announced that the company will not meet the revenue and the EBITDA guidance communicated by the previous management team earlier in this year and will not set a new revenue and EBITDA guidance for the year. The weak business performance is driven by lower than expected orders in the first half of the year. In particular, order expectations from the Chinese frame agreement did not materialize as the previous management had anticipated. Despite a strengthening market environment for additive manufacturing machines, North America sales continued to underperform.

Under the leadership of the new CEO Meddah Hadjar a thorough assessment of the Company and the required steps needed to improve the Company's growth and profitability profile is underway.

Initial conclusions of the assessment on the Company's strategy and operations will be presented on SLM's Q2 earnings call on 8 August 2019, with an in-depth presentation of the Company's long term outlook and its strategy and organizational set up to achieve these to follow in Q4 2019 in a dedicated investor event.



About the company:

SLM Solutions Group AG from Lübeck is a leading supplier of metal-based additive production technology. The company's shares are traded on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of Selective Laser Melting. SLM Solutions currently employs more than 400 people in Germany, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are used worldwide by customers in the aerospace industry, the energy sector, healthcare and the automotive sector.

Contact:

Georg Grießmann

cometis AG

Tel.: +49 (0)611 20 58 55 61

email: griessmann@cometis.de