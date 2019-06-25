Log in
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG

(AM3D)
SLM Solutions Group AG: Fifth regular Annual General Meeting of SLM Solutions Group AG

06/25/2019 | 01:15pm EDT

DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
SLM Solutions Group AG: Fifth regular Annual General Meeting of SLM Solutions Group AG

25.06.2019 / 19:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fifth regular Annual General Meeting of SLM Solutions Group AG


Lübeck, June 25, 2019 - SLM Solutions Group AG ("Company" or "SLM Solutions"), a leading supplier of metal-based additive manufacturing technology, has today, Tuesday, held its fifth Annual General Meeting in the media docks in Lübeck. 76% of the voting capital was represented.

Meddah Hadjar, Chief Executive Officer of SLM Solutions since May 1, 2019, Chief Financial Officer Uwe Bögershausen and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Gereon Heinemann reported to the shareholders on the events of the fiscal year 2018 and provided an outlook for the future.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board were discharged by the Annual General Meeting for the fiscal year 2018. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was appointed as auditor of the separate and consolidated 2019 annual financial statements.

In addition, the election of the Supervisory Board was part of the agenda. The Annual General Meeting elected Mr Hans-Joachim Ihde, Dr.-Ing. Michael Mertin, Mr Magnus René, Mr Thomas Schweppe, Mr Kevin Czinger and Dr Roland Busch, proposed by shareholder ENA Investment Capital, as members of the Company's Supervisory Board. The subsequent constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board elected Dr.-Ing. Michael Mertin as its Chairman. Mr Bernd Hackmann and Mr Klaus-J. Grimberg resigned from the Supervisory Board at the end of today's Annual General Meeting in 2019. Mr Volker Hichert had already resigned from his position as Supervisory Board member prior to this year's Annual General Meeting with effect from May 13, 2019.

The results of voting on the individual items of the agenda will be published on the website at: https://www.slm-solutions.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/hauptversammlung-2019/.


About the company:
SLM Solutions Group AG from Lübeck is a leading supplier of metal-based additive production technology. The company's shares are traded on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of Selective Laser Melting. SLM Solutions currently employs more than 400 people in Germany, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are used worldwide by customers in the aerospace industry, the energy sector, healthcare and the automotive sector.


Contact:
Dennis Schäfer
Vice President HR, Legal & Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)451 4060 4307
email: dennis.schaefer@slm-solutions.com

Georg Grießmann
cometis AG
Tel.: +49 (0)611 20 58 55 61
email: griessmann@cometis.de


25.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com
ISIN: DE000A111338
WKN: A11133
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 830867

 
End of News DGAP News Service

830867  25.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=830867&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
