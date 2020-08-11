SLM Solutions Group AG: First tranche of the new Convertible Bonds successfully placed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Luebeck, July 14, 2020 - SLM Solutions Group AG ('SLM Solutions' or the 'Company') successfully placed the first tranche of its 2.00% Convertible Bonds 2020/2026 (ISIN: DE000A289N86; the 'Convertible Bonds') in the amount of EUR 15.0 million. The subscription offer was made exclusively to the holders of SLM Solutions' Shares and to the holders of the Convertible Bonds 2017/2022 issued by the Company in 2017.

Meddah Hadjar, CEO of SLM Solutions, explained: 'Many of our existing shareholders and holders of the Convertible Bonds 2017/2022 have exercised their subscription rights thereby signalling their support of our current strategy. We will use the additional funds to steer SLM Solutions safely through the COVID 19 pandemic and to resolutely continue the effective measures already initiated in order to return to a path of successful development.'

Dirk Ackermann, CFO of SLM Solutions, added: 'As previously announced, SLM Solutions will use the net proceeds of around EUR 14.5 million to support our current business operations and to continue our investments in strategically important areas such as our next generation machine as well as our service and sales network.'

The Convertible Bonds are expected to be delivered on July 15, 2020 and interest will be paid quarterly in arrears, commencing on October 15, 2020. The bonds are initially convertible into up to 2,222,222 ordinary bearer shares with no-par value (Stückaktien) of the Company at an initial conversion price of EUR 6.75 per share. A conversion will generally only be possible from July 2022. The Company does currently not intend to apply for a listing of the new Convertible Bonds on any domestic or foreign stock exchange.

About the Company:

Luebeck-based SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The Company's shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. SLM Solutions focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of selective laser melting. SLM Solutions currently employs over 400 members of staff in Germany, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are utilised worldwide by customers in particular from the aerospace, energy, healthcare and automotive industries.

