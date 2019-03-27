Log in
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG

(AM3D)
SLM Solutions Group AG: New CEO appointed with effect from May 01, 2019

03/27/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SLM Solutions Group AG: New CEO appointed with effect from May 01, 2019

27-March-2019 / 20:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SLM Solutions: New CEO appointed with effect from May 01, 2019

Luebeck, March 27, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions") today resolved to appoint Mr. Meddah Hadjar as a member of the Executive Board and CEO of SLM Solutions effective May 01, 2019.

Mr. Hadjar brings a wealth of international experience in product management, additive manufacturing and engineering. For over two decades, Mr. Hadjar served in key leadership roles at the US-company General Electric in the business units GE Aviation, GE Oil & Gas as well as GE Power & Energy. Since July 2017, Mr. Hadjar has been based in Germany, serving as General Manager of GE Additive's Laser Products business and overseeing Concept Laser. The Supervisory Board is convinced that Mr. Hadjar's breadth and depth of experience make him uniquely qualified to lead SLM Solutions as CEO.

About the Company:
Lübeck-based SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The company's shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. SLM Solutions focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of selective laser melting. SLM Solutions currently employs over 400 members of staff in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are utilised worldwide by customers in particular from the aerospace, energy, healthcare and automotive industries.

Contact:
Dennis Schaefer
Vice President HR, Legal & Investor Relations
Tele: 0049 451 4060 4307
eMail: dennis.schaefer@slm?solutions.com

27-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com
ISIN: DE000A111338
WKN: A11133
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 792731

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

792731  27-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=792731&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
