SLM Solutions Group AG: New CEO appointed with effect from May 01, 2019

Luebeck, March 27, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions") today resolved to appoint Mr. Meddah Hadjar as a member of the Executive Board and CEO of SLM Solutions effective May 01, 2019.

Mr. Hadjar brings a wealth of international experience in product management, additive manufacturing and engineering. For over two decades, Mr. Hadjar served in key leadership roles at the US-company General Electric in the business units GE Aviation, GE Oil & Gas as well as GE Power & Energy. Since July 2017, Mr. Hadjar has been based in Germany, serving as General Manager of GE Additive's Laser Products business and overseeing Concept Laser.

Hans-Joachim Ihde, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SLM Solutions states: "We are very happy to have signed a new CEO, Mr. Hadjar, who will be able to bring SLM Solutions back on its growth track. The Supervisory Board strongly believes that Mr. Hadjar, due to his broad and deep experience, is ideally suited to lead SLM Solutions as CEO."

About the Company:

Lübeck-based SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The company's shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. SLM Solutions focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of selective laser melting. SLM Solutions currently employs over 400 members of staff in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are utilised worldwide by customers in particular from the aerospace, energy, healthcare and automotive industries.



Contact:

Dennis Schaefer

Vice President HR, Legal & Investor Relations

Tele: 0049 451 4060 4307

eMail: dennis.schaefer@slm?solutions.com