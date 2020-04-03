SLM Solutions Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
04/03/2020 | 07:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2020 / 13:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Kevin
Last name(s): Czinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SLM Solutions Group AG

b) LEI
5299004VIBQF63906C97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A111338

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.35 EUR 1231.90 EUR
6.26 EUR 1039.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.31 EUR 2271.06 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Turquoise, London
MIC: TRQX


03.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58919  03.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
