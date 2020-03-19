Log in
03/19/2020 | 05:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SLM Solutions Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.03.2020 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SLM Solutions Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: https://www.slm-solutions.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: https://www.slm-solutions.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: https://www.slm-solutions.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2020
Address: https://www.slm-solutions.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

19.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

999353  19.03.2020 

