SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/06/2020 | 04:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SLM Solutions Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.08.2020 / 10:07
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SLM Solutions Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.slm-solutions.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.slm-solutions.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

06.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1110495  06.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1110495&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
