Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/08 04:30:00 am
10.16 EUR   +1.70%
2016GE Cuts Full-Year Sales Forecast
DJ
2016GE Expands 3-D Printing -- WSJ
DJ
2016GE Doubles Down on 3-D Printing With European Deals
DJ
SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
01/08/2019 | 03:35am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SLM Solutions Group AG
SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.01.2019 / 09:32
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SLM Solutions Group AG
Street: Estlandring 4
Postal code: 23560
City: Lübeck
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004VIBQF63906C97

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level due to internal restructuring

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer
Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Dec 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 22.87 % 0.00 % 22.87 % 17980867
Previous notification 21.05 % 0.00 % 21.05 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A111338 0 4112191 0.00 % 22.87 %
Total 4112191 22.87 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 22.84 % % 22.84 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 22.84 % % 22.84 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 22.84 % % 22.84 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 22.84 % % 22.84 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 22.84 % % 22.84 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à.r.l. % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 22.84 % % 22.84 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors, Inc. 22.84 % % 22.84 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
04 Jan 2019


08.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

764069  08.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=764069&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
