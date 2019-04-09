Log in
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG

(AM3D)
SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/09/2019 | 04:30am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SLM Solutions Group AG
SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.04.2019 / 10:28
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SLM Solutions Group AG
Street: Estlandring 4
Postal code: 23560
City: Lübeck
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004VIBQF63906C97

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 Apr 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.08 % 29.86 % 29.94 % 19778953
Previous notification 0.68 % 24.17 % 24.85 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A111338 0 16180 0 % 0.08 %
Total 16180 0.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of Use N/A N/A 5533063 27.97 %
Right to Recall N/A N/A 178229 0.90 %
    Total 5711292 28.88 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 16/12/2019 - 15/02/2023 N/A Cash 194729 0.98 %
      Total 194729 0.98 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited N/A % N/A % N/A %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited N/A % N/A % N/A %
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch International N/A % 29.86 % 29.91 %
 
Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BAC North America Holding Company N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated N/A % N/A % N/A %
 
Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch International, LLC. N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C. N/A % N/A % N/A %
BofA Securities Europe SA N/A % N/A % N/A %
 
Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BAC North America Holding Company N/A % N/A % N/A %
BANA Holding Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
Bank of America, National Association N/A % N/A % N/A %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
08 Apr 2019


09.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

797455  09.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=797455&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
