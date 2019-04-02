Log in
SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
04/02/2019 | 06:15am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SLM Solutions Group AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.04.2019 / 12:10
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 02 Apr 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:
19.778.953


02.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

794689  02.04.2019 

© EQS 2019
