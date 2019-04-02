SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04/02/2019 | 06:15am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SLM Solutions Group AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
02.04.2019 / 12:10
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
02 Apr 2019
3. New total number of voting rights:
19.778.953
