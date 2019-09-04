Log in
Oil Price Rise Carrying Energy Stocks Higher

By Stephen Nakrosis

Rising oil prices are driving the stocks of energy production companies higher on Wednesday.

Benchmark Brent crude rose around 4% on Wednesday, and oil prices on the Nymex are also up more than 4% in Wednesday's market as of 1:47 p.m. ET.

Among the oil and natural gas producers rising the most are Antero Resources Corp, whose shares are up 10.44% to $3.55; Range Resources, up 6.64% at $3.93; EQT, trading 5.34% higher at $10.55; and Southwestern Energy, up 6.7% to $1.74.

QEP Resources shares are up 7.22% to trade at $3.78 and SM Energy shares have risen 4.79% to trade at $9.51.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

