Oil Price Rise Carrying Energy Stocks Higher

By Stephen Nakrosis



Rising oil prices are driving the stocks of energy production companies higher on Wednesday.

Benchmark Brent crude rose around 4% on Wednesday, and oil prices on the Nymex are also up more than 4% in Wednesday's market as of 1:47 p.m. ET.

Among the oil and natural gas producers rising the most are Antero Resources Corp, whose shares are up 10.44% to $3.55; Range Resources, up 6.64% at $3.93; EQT, trading 5.34% higher at $10.55; and Southwestern Energy, up 6.7% to $1.74.

QEP Resources shares are up 7.22% to trade at $3.78 and SM Energy shares have risen 4.79% to trade at $9.51.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com