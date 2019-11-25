Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SM Energy Company    SM

SM ENERGY COMPANY

(SM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SM Energy : Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 05:01pm EST

DENVER, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) will be participating in the following upcoming investor event.  An investor presentation will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com before market open on December 3, 2019.

  • December 3, 2019 - BAML Leveraged Finance Conference. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wade Pursell will present at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company's website, and available for replay for a limited period.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America.  SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACT
Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

SM Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-energy-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conference-300964785.html

SOURCE SM Energy Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SM ENERGY COMPANY
05:01pSM ENERGY : Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
11/01SM ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
10/31SM ENERGY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31SM ENERGY CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
10/31SM ENERGY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2019 : Top Tier Operational Execution Continues
PR
10/24SM ENERGY CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/21SM ENERGY : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Call
PR
09/25SM ENERGY : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
09/24SM ENERGY CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
09/24SM ENERGY : Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group