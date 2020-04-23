Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SM Energy Company    SM

SM ENERGY COMPANY

(SM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 04/23 10:48:45 pm
1.9350 USD   +15.87%
05:31pSM ENERGY : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Call
PR
04/23SM ENERGY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/09SM ENERGY CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SM Energy : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

DENVER, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results after market on May 6, 2020. See schedule below:

May 6, 2020 – After market close, the Company plans to release its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results. This will include the earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussing first quarter 2020 financial and operating results, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com.

May 7, 2020 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the first quarter 2020 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone at:

  • Live (conference ID 8786740) - Domestic toll free/International: 844-343-4183/647-689-5129
  • Replay (conference ID 8786740) - Domestic toll free/International: 800-585-8367/416-621-4642

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until May 14, 2020.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACT 

Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

SM Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-energy-schedules-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-call-301046464.html

SOURCE SM Energy Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SM ENERGY COMPANY
05:31pSM ENERGY : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Call
PR
04/23SM ENERGY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/09SM ENERGY CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/09SM ENERGY : Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend
PR
02/20SM ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/19SM ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19SM ENERGY CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
02/19SM ENERGY : Reports 2019 Results And 2020 Operating Plan
PR
02/13SM ENERGY : Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Earnings Release And Cal..
PR
2019SM ENERGY : Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group