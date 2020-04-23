SM Energy : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Call

DENVER, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results after market on May 6, 2020. See schedule below:

May 6, 2020 – After market close, the Company plans to release its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results. This will include the earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussing first quarter 2020 financial and operating results, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com.

May 7, 2020 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the first quarter 2020 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone at:

Live (conference ID 8786740) - Domestic toll free/International: 844-343-4183/647-689-5129

Replay (conference ID 8786740) - Domestic toll free/International: 800-585-8367/416-621-4642

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until May 14, 2020.

