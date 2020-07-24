Log in
SM Energy : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Call

07/24/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

DENVER, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results after market on July 30, 2020. See schedule below:

July 30, 2020 – After market close, the Company plans to issue its second quarter 2020 earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussion of the second quarter 2020 financial and operating results, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com.

July 31, 2020 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the second quarter 2020 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone. In order to join the live conference call, please register at the link below for dial-in information.

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until August 7, 2020.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACT 

Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507

SM Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-energy-schedules-second-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-call-301099498.html

SOURCE SM Energy Company


© PRNewswire 2020
