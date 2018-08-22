News Clarification: SM Prime unveils robust 3-year expansion program

COVER SHEET

1. August 22, 2018 Date of Report

2. SEC Identification Number AS094-000088 3. BIR Tax Identification No. 003-058-789

4. SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter

5. PHILIPPINES 6. (SEC UseOnly) Province, country or other jurisdiction of Industry Classification Code: incorporation

7. 10th Floor Mall of Asia Arena Annex Building, Coral Way cor. J.W. Diokno Blvd., Mall ofAsia Complex, Brgy. 76, Zone 10, CBP-1A, Pasay City, Philippines 1300 Address of principal office Postal Code

8. (632) 831-1000 Registrant's telephone number, including area code

9. N/A Former name or former address, if changed since last report

10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt OutstandingCOMMON STOCK, P1 PAR VALUE 28,879,231,694 ......................................................................................................................................................

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein: ITEM # 9, LETTER B.

August 22, 2018

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.

6F PSE Tower

28th Street corner 5th Avenue

BGC, Taguig City

Attention of Ms. Janet A. Encarnacion Head - Disclosure Department

Gentlemen:

This refers to the news article entitled "SM Prime unveils robust 3-year expansion program" posted in manilastandard.net today. The article reported in part that:

"Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. unveiled a new roadmap designed to sustain a double-digit revenue growth over the next three years and expand its number of shopping malls, hotels, residential and office buildings.

SM Prime said in an investors presentation posted on its website the group aimed to have 10.8 million square meters of gross floor area across all its shopping malls by 2022, up from 9.3 million sqm as of end-2017.

It said at least 86 percent of the targeted 10.8 million sqm of GFA would be from Philippine malls and the remaining 16 percent from China malls.

The company said that in 2018, it was expecting to have 9.6 million sqm of retail space with the opening of five malls: SM Center Imus, SM City Urdaneta, SM City Telabastagan, SM City Legazpi, and SM Center Ormoc.

SM Prime said for its residential business, it was aiming to have 82 residential and 30 leisure projects by 2020, up from 49 residential and 16 leisure projects as of end-2017.

SM Prime said it planned to ramp up residential sales to 22,852 units by 2020, up from 17,259 units sold in 2017.

It said that in terms of office development, it planned to have 10 office buildings with 793,000 sqm of leasable space by 2020, up from seven buildings with 456,000 sqm as of end-2017.

SM Prime said for its hotel portfolio, it was targeting to have 2,460 rooms from 10 hotel projects by 2020, up from 1,501 rooms from six hotel projects as of 2017.

'Our expansion program should allow us to sustain double-digit growth over the next three years. The growth will be driven by malls and residential operations complemented by our other businesses,' SM Prime said.