Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  SM Prime Holdings, Inc.    SMPH   PHY8076N1120

SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. (SMPH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

News Clarification: SM Prime unveils robust 3-year expansion program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 05:27am CEST

COVER SHEET

p

S

M

P

R

I

M

E

H

O

L

D

I

N

G

S

,

I

N

C

.

A

N

D

S

U

B

S

I

D

D

I

A

R

I

E

S

(Company's Full Name)

1

0

t

h

F

l

o

o

r

M

a

l

l

o

f

A

s

i

a

A

r

e

n

a

A

n

n

e

x

B

u

i

l

d

i

n

g

,

C

o

r

a

l

W

a

y

c

o

r

.

J

.

W

.

D

i

o

k

n

o

B

l

v

d

.

,

M

a

l

l

o

f

A

s

i

a

C

o

m

p

l

e

x

,

B

r

g

y

.

7

6

Z

o

n

e

1

0

,

C

B

P

-

1

A

,

P

a

s

a

y

C

i

t

y

1

3

0

0

Mr. John Nai Peng C. Ong

(Contact Person)

0

8

Month

2

2

Day

2

(Calendar Period)Dept. Requiring this Doc.

Total No. of Stockholders

File Number

Document ID

1

7

-

C

(Form Type)

1

(Secondary License Type, If Applicable)

A

S

0

9

4

-

0

0

0

0

8

8

SEC Registration Number

To be accomplished by SEC Personnel concernedLCU

831-1000

(Company Telephone Number)

Month

Day

(Annual Meeting)Amended Articles Number/Section

Total Amount of BorrowingsDomestic

ForeignCashierS TA M P S

Remarks: Please use BLACK ink for scanning purposes.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE (SRC)

AND SRC RULE 17(a)-1(b)(3) THEREUNDER

  • 1. August 22, 2018

    Date of Report

  • 2. SEC Identification Number AS094-000088

    3. BIR Tax Identification No. 003-058-789

  • 4. SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.

    Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter

  • 5. PHILIPPINES 6. (SEC UseOnly)

    Province, country or other jurisdiction of Industry Classification Code: incorporation

  • 7. 10th Floor Mall of Asia Arena Annex Building, Coral Way cor. J.W. Diokno Blvd., Mall ofAsia Complex, Brgy. 76, Zone 10, CBP-1A, Pasay City, Philippines

    1300

    Address of principal office Postal Code

  • 8. (632) 831-1000

    Registrant's telephone number, including area code

  • 9. N/A

    Former name or former address, if changed since last report

  • 10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt OutstandingCOMMON STOCK, P1 PAR VALUE 28,879,231,694 ......................................................................................................................................................

......................................................................................................................................................

......................................................................................................................................................

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein: ITEM # 9, LETTER B.

August 22, 2018

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.

6F PSE Tower

28th Street corner 5th Avenue

BGC, Taguig City

Attention of Ms. Janet A. Encarnacion Head - Disclosure Department

Gentlemen:

This refers to the news article entitled "SM Prime unveils robust 3-year expansion program" posted in manilastandard.net today. The article reported in part that:

"Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. unveiled a new roadmap designed to sustain a double-digit revenue growth over the next three years and expand its number of shopping malls, hotels, residential and office buildings.

SM Prime said in an investors presentation posted on its website the group aimed to have 10.8 million square meters of gross floor area across all its shopping malls by 2022, up from 9.3 million sqm as of end-2017.

It said at least 86 percent of the targeted 10.8 million sqm of GFA would be from Philippine malls and the remaining 16 percent from China malls.

The company said that in 2018, it was expecting to have 9.6 million sqm of retail space with the opening of five malls: SM Center Imus, SM City Urdaneta, SM City Telabastagan, SM City Legazpi, and SM Center Ormoc.

SM Prime said for its residential business, it was aiming to have 82 residential and 30 leisure projects by 2020, up from 49 residential and 16 leisure projects as of end-2017.

SM Prime said it planned to ramp up residential sales to 22,852 units by 2020, up from 17,259 units sold in 2017.

It said that in terms of office development, it planned to have 10 office buildings with 793,000 sqm of leasable space by 2020, up from seven buildings with 456,000 sqm as of end-2017.

SM Prime said for its hotel portfolio, it was targeting to have 2,460 rooms from 10 hotel projects by 2020, up from 1,501 rooms from six hotel projects as of 2017.

'Our expansion program should allow us to sustain double-digit growth over the next three years. The growth will be driven by malls and residential operations complemented by our other businesses,' SM Prime said.

Disclaimer

SM Prime Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 03:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.
05:27aNEWS CLARIFICATION : SM Prime unveils robust 3-year expansion program
PU
08/08SM PRIME : Court halts suspension of Olongapo officials
AQ
08/07SM PRIME : New mall openings drive SM Prime's income growth to P16.62 billion in..
AQ
08/07SM PRIME : H1 income grows 16% to P16.6B
AQ
08/03SM PRIME : Foreign Ownership Report as of July 31, 2018
PU
08/03SM PRIME : Boardlot as of July 31, 2018
PU
07/24SM INVESTMENTS : SMIC looking for more acquisition opportunities
AQ
07/22SM PRIME : to expand portfolio via north, south Luzon malls
AQ
07/17SM PRIME : SMIC maintains top credit rating for P47.3-B bonds
AQ
07/13SM PRIME : Olongapo officials eye TRO vs suspension order
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017SM PRIME HOLDINGS : Largest Mall Operator In The Philippines 
2016An Update On The Philippines And The iShares Philippines ETF 
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 103 B
EBIT 2018 46 608 M
Net income 2018 32 142 M
Debt 2018 166 B
Yield 2018 0,88%
P/E ratio 2018 32,56
P/E ratio 2019 29,45
EV / Sales 2018 11,7x
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
Capitalization 1 041 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 37,8  PHP
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey C. Lim President & Director
Henry T. Sy Chairman
Nai Peng C. Ong Chief Finance Officer & Compliance Officer
Hans T. Sy Director
Herbert T. Sy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.19 535
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP4.03%47 323
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.35%43 810
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.74%33 080
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-17.74%31 498
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-19.29%26 261
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.